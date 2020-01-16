Kim Kardashian West is not a regular mom, she's a cool mom! The 39-year-old mother of four shared some sexy photos of her beach getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, early Thursday morning.

In the shots, the KKW Beauty founder relaxed in the sand on a private beach while rocking an orange latex swimsuit with a large cutout to show off her impressive abs. Two of the shots featured Kim's sand-covered booty and one showed off lots of cleavage.

The posts and look were a far cry from the image Kim has previously said she's aiming for as she reaches her 40th birthday this year.

Back in November, Kim spoke to New York Magazine about her "complicated" sex symbol status.

"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” she explained at the time. “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.”

She went on to note, “I also did think, like, ‘OK, I’m here in the White House,’ and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, ‘I hope they don’t see this. I have to go back there next week.’”

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, had a major disagreement last year over her racy 2019 Met Gala look. The tension was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the rapper confronted Kim about her look.

"You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," he said at the time.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Style Evolution: From 2010 to 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Giving Fans a Chance to See 'Just Mercy' for Free

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago's 2nd Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Kim Kardashian Slams Reports That She Was Booing Tristan Thompson at Basketball Game

Related Gallery