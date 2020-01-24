This Disney-loving trio is too adorable!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have three little inseparable cuties.

Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster recently hung out for Chicago's Minnie Mouse-themed second birthday bash.

Kim shared a sweet pic of Chi rocking some Minnie facepaint and one with her look-alike cousins as well.

"🎀 My baby Minnie Mouse 🎀," the KKW Beauty mogul captioned the pics.

Khloe shared the shot of the trio to her own Instagram Story, adding, "Look at these faces. The triplets at Chicago's birthday party."

Apparently Stormi got some inspiration from her cousin's bash. One week ahead of her own second birthday, the future makeup mogul traveled with her mom to take her first trip to Disney World.

Kylie posted a pic of her almost-toddler repping Minnie hard. The daughter of Kylie and Travis Scott was fully decked out in sparkly sequin Minnie ears, a giant Minnie blanket, and a Minnie doll while aboard her private jet.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Once inside the park, Kylie showed off her little one's Fendi stroller and leather leggings on her Instagram Story.

She even gave her daughter a sweet kiss in one pic.

Kylie and Stormi have recently collaborated for the first time on Kylie Cosmetics' "Stormi Collection."

