A year after telling ET there was no seven-year itch in their marriage, Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick Lachey are once again celebrating their anniversary more in love than ever!

Vanessa took to Instagram on Monday to share the sweetest montage video, showing heartwarming moments from throughout their relationship, from underwater kisses to their engagement and wedding.

The video, featuring Childish Gambino’s “So Into You," also included cute family snaps with their three children, Camden, 6, Brooklyn, 4, and Phoenix, 2.

“13 years together, 8 years married, 3 kick ass kids and ONE Crazy Beautiful Love!” the 38-year-old actress and media personality wrote in honor of the milestone, which also marks 13 years since their first date. “Damn, I’m glad we found each other!!! And I’m still “So Into You”🎶 I Love YOU & I Love US! Happy Anniversary, Baby. Here’s to Our Forever. ❤️.”

Seth Green commented on the post by wishing the couple a happy anniversary, while La La Anthony wrote, “Love this V. I remember the day u guys met. Wooowwwwwww ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽.”

Meanwhile, Nick dedicated “Music Monday” to Vanessa, covering “Heaven” by Kane Brown and posting the clip on his Instagram.

“When #MusicMonday falls on your anniversary.... this one’s for you @vanessalachey! Here’s “Heaven” by #KaneBrown. Link in bio for full video!”

The pair then enjoyed dinner at an oceanside restaurant to mark the occasion.

The couple opened up to ET about marriage and family life while marking their seventh anniversary in 2018.

“I think if people make it to seven years of marriage, that’s long these days!” Nick, 44, said. “Any marriage is challenging -- it’s certainly not a walk in the park, but we’re very committed to each other and to working through those challenges and I’m very confident there’s nothing we can’t get past.”



“I don’t know if there’s any truth in the seven-year itch,” added the 98 Degrees singer, who is currently on tour with the boy band. “We’ve always found a way to keep it interesting. We’ve been together 12 years, have a beautiful family and are very blessed, and there’s just never a dull moment around this house.”



Vanessa added that as “cliché” as it might sound, communication has been key to maintaining a strong relationship and keeping the romance alive, especially as time has gone on.

“Things that were important to me and that I loved and let Nick know about when we first started dating are different now,” she explained. “My priorities and life have changed, so things that I would seek in our relationship are different now, and how is he supposed to assume that? There’s some truth to the whole Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus, so I don’t expect him to be a mind reader. I constantly keep him abreast of everything and vice versa.”

“I’ll say, ‘Babe, it’s important for me to know how you feel; like, it’s not cheesy to write a card,’ and he’ll be like, ‘You used to never want a card! Good to know,’” she added. “So, every now and then I’ll get a card and it means the world to me especially on my birthday, because we have the same birthday. I know he loves me, but sometimes it’s nice just to hear it from your partner. Now I have a drawer with all of the cards and stick some on the wall. I know it’s cheesy, but I love it.”



And, while Vanessa's real-life husband is clearly keeping her happy after eight years, she is now enjoying her first year of fictional marriage to her dream television spouse, Jason Priestley!



Vanessa portrays the wife of Priestley’s Beverly Hills, 90210 character, Brandon Walsh, on Fox’s upcoming reprisal of the hit '90s series, BH90210.

“I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife,” she gushed while sharing the casting news in May.

See more on the Lacheys below.

