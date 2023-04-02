Selena Gomez's little sister has some friends in high places! The Only Murders in the Building star accompanied her 9-year-old sister, Gracie, to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance this week, where fans captured a video of the pop star handing her "22" hat to Gracie in the audience.

In return, Gracie gave Taylor a friendship bracelet.

Gomez also posted a photo of Gracie at the concert, making a heart with her hands in front of the stage. "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," she wrote. "Proud to know you! love you forever and always."

Taylor Swift gives her “22” hat to Selena Gomez’s sister, Gracie, and Gracie gives Taylor a friendship bracelet in return. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6uyKVkbA4a — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2023

She paired the photo with a video of herself and Gracie dancing to Taylor's performance of "Delicate."

Though the two sisters are over 20 years apart in age, they remain very close. Gracie joined Gomez at this year's Golden Globe Awards, where they walked the red carpet together ahead of the show.

The two also often have fun together on TikTok. In 2021, their sweet reenactment of a Full House scene went viral across the app.

