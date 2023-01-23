Watch the 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Promo
'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Midseason Official Trailer (Exclusi…
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Son Benja…
Lisa Marie Presley on Elvis and Following in Dad's Footsteps Wit…
Jeremy Renner's ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Co-Star Hugh Dillon Shares …
Lisa Marie Presley Memorial: ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Expected…
Axl Rose on Wanting to ‘Do Right’ by Lisa Marie Presley and Fami…
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose, Sara…
Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring in 'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Close Friend on Rumors of Graceland Court B…
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie Durin…
Kylie Jenner Reveals Newborn Son Still Doesn't Have a Name! (Exc…
Watch Kourtney Kardashian Explain Why She and Travis Barker Kiss…
Austin Butler Makes First Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley's …
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: Sarah Ferguson Delivers Poem Dedi…
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Lisa Marie Presley's Death and Opens Up…
Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayn…
The Basketball Wives are leveling up! VH1 revealed the midseason return date for the 10th season of the popular reality show.
Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia will all return on Monday, Feb. 13.
The midseason premiere, teased in the show's promo on Monday, features the group of women returning to the court "stronger and closer to one another than ever," the press release reads.
"Loyalty runs deep amongst the group, but even the strongest friendships face obstacles navigating life, love, relationships, conflicts and everything in between, putting their bonds to the test," the release continues. "And when cracks and fractures begin to appear, will their dream team soon become a nightmare? The ladies soon realize they have to rely on themselves and each other if there's any chance of winning this game."
The promo highlights what promises to be a season punctuated with high-stakes emotion. Fans can catch glimpses of a marriage proposal, charges for federal fraud and the potential permanent dissolve of one wife's friendship.
Fans can stream previous seasons of Basketball Wives on Paramount+, Pluto TV, the official series page, and the VH1 App. Season 10 will return on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drake Pauses Show After a Fan Falls From the Balcony at Apollo Theater
Brandon and Dylan Lee Wish Pamela Anderson Had Monetized Her Sex Tape
How Elvis Inspired Blackwood Brothers' Songs at Lisa Marie Memorial
Related Gallery