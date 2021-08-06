Watch the Trailer for Burt Reynolds' Final Film, 'Defining Moments' (Exclusive)
'Defining Moments': Watch the Trailer for Burt Reynolds' Final F…
'The Kissing Booth 3': What We Know About the Final Film
Watch the New Action-Packed 'DC's Stargirl' Season 2 Trailer (Ex…
Watch Christopher Plummer in His Final Role on Peacock's 'Depart…
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
Jennifer Hudson on the Challenges of ‘Going Aretha’ for New Film…
Chance the Rapper on His New Concert Film and Kanye West’s ‘Raw’…
Chance the Rapper on Why Making a Concert Film Was ‘Harder' Than…
'The Gateway' Trailer Starring Olivia Munn, Shea Whigham and Tar…
Watch Martin Short Explains the Rules of 'Schmigadoon!' (Exclusi…
James Gunn Talks 'The Suicide Squad,' His Final 'Guardians' Movi…
Dwayne Johnson Says He Got in the ‘Best Shape of His Career’ for…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Recreated in New Tra…
Watch Josh Duhamel Turn Into Two-Face in 'Batman: The Long Hallo…
Gabrielle Dennis on If She’d Return for ‘The Game’ Reboot (Exclu…
'The Bachelorette': Katie and Greg Admit They're Falling for Eac…
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kids Are Watching ‘Buffy the Vampire Sla…
'Animal Kingdom' Season 5: The Codys Gear Up For a Fight Followi…
It's Kill or Be Killed for Maggie Q and Michael Keaton in 'The P…
Burt Reynolds is ready to say goodbye in his final film, the dramedy Defining Moments. And ET can exclusively debut the trailer.
The late actor stars as Chester, who on the cusp of turning 80 has decided he has nine months left with his loved ones. "A baby takes nine months to be born," he explains. "I'm taking nine months to say goodbye." Defining Moments follows an ensemble of characters like Chester, who are at a crossroads in life and must make a decision that could change everything.
The movie's cast also includes Sienna Guillory, Graham Greene, Shawn Roberts and Tammy Blanchard, with Reynolds having wrapped filming before his death in 2018 at the age of 82.
"Burt was one of the most collaborative actors that I've ever worked with. Always prepared and truly willing to try anything. He was lovely. So kind to both the cast and the crew," writer-director Stephen Wallis tells ET. "I am incredibly proud that his last performance was on this film, and that we got to finish that journey with him. I think he'd be very proud of ending his career with Defining Moments. It's the type of movie that's befitting a legend."
Defining Moments is in theaters and available on demand on Aug. 27.
RELATED CONTENT:
Burt Reynolds' 9 Most Iconic Roles: From Bandit to Gator McKlusky
Sally Field 'Flattered' by Burt Reynolds Calling Her the Love of His Life