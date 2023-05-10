After giving new life to S.W.A.T. the day before, CBS has ordered three new shows -- including a Good Wife spinoff and a new take on Matlock -- for the upcoming 2023-2024 broadcast season.

The network made the news official on Tuesday, handing out series orders for Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Wife based on the character; a new series inspired by Matlock with Kathy Bates; and Poppa's House, a sitcom starring father-and-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

They join the previously announced Justin Hartley drama, Tracker, which was formally titled The Never Game and will get the plum post-Super Bowl spot on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Elsbeth

Elsbeth returns The Good Wife and The Good Fight alum Carrie Preston to the role of Elsbeth Tascioni. The spinoff, which will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT this fall, picks up with Elsbeth, an astute but unconventional attorney, following her successful career in Chicago. She utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson also star in the series, which reunites Preston with executive producers Robert and Michelle King, who will both serve as writers. Robert will also direct.

Matlock

Inspired by the classic Andy Griffith show, the new Matlock stars Bates in the title role, which follows Madeline Matlock as she rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. The series will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT starting this fall. Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis round out the ensemble. Bates will serve as an EP, alongside Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein. Another notable executive producer is NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen.

Poppa's House

Poppa's House, launching midseason, follows a talk radio host and divorced "Poppa" (Wayans), whose opinions and points of view are challenged at home where he parents his grown son, Junior (Wayans Jr.), and at work when a female co-host is hired. Junior is described as a dreamer who has hopes to pursue his passion, while also being a father and husband. Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson co-star in the Wayans family sitcom.

