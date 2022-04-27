Way Day 2022 Is Here: Score Up to 80% Off the Best Deals at Wayfair's Biggest Sale of the Year
Wayfair's massive two-day sale is finally here — Way Day 2022 is taking place on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 with deals across every category of furniture, decor, cookware, and home appliances.
Score epic deals right now on living room furniture, bedding, area rugs, home decor and more. Wayfair is also currently offering limited-time Flash Deals on mattresses, TV stands, Adirondack chairs and plenty more.
What is Wayfair's Way Day?
Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, which the retailer calls “better than Black Friday.” The annual two-day shopping event sees savings as much as 80% off across all categories, including furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, lighting, rugs, home decor and so much more. Way Day is essentially the Amazon Prime Day of furniture and home goods. The deals will remain live through 3am EST on April 29.
Whether you are moving into a new home or are looking to spruce up your living space before summer, you won't want to miss out on these huge markdowns. Since there are so many Way Day deals to sort through, we've rounded up the best of the best deals to shop right now. Check our favorite Way Day deals below.
Wayfair Bedroom Furniture Deals
Add storage space for your clothing and extra throws or pillows with this 6 drawer dresser in a stylish, mid-century modern design.
This nightstand features a modern retro look and the three drawers make it practical in an office, bedroom, or living room. Even better, this piece arrives fully assembled, so you can start using it right away.
This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.
This Mortensen bench makes the perfect lounge seat at the end of your bed. Relax while you enjoy your morning cup of coffee and settle into your house slippers.
Wayfair Mattress Deals
Built with cooling technology, carefully engineered coils adapt and support every part of your body, while specialty foams conform and cushion for your most comfortable night’s sleep.
You can sleep even more soundly at night on this super cushiony memory foam mattress. All sizes of this mattress are currently up to 60% off. The limited time savings are just an extra perk to this cooling mattress.
If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top.
Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals
This plastic folding chair is perfect for lounging outside, while you read your favorite book and enjoy the warm weather. This chair comes in over 40 different color options, and most of them are on sale.
Update your flower garden in time for spring with this hummingbird-themed garden bench.
Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions.
This egg-shaped patio chair is a unique focal piece for anyone's patio or deck.
A covered porch swing is essential for anyone's dream patio or backyard. Enjoy a good book and just glide away on this metal swing.
Wayfair Bath & Bedding Deals
This is one of our fave Doorbuster Deals. Not only can you over 40% off on this Bissell JetScrub, but shoppers also get a $50 gift card when they buy this product.
Revamp your bathroom with this sleek gray bathroom vanity. It even comes equipped with storage space for all your toiletries and hand towels.
This ruffled bedspread can liven up your bedroom. Select colorways, including this blush pink set, are on sale.
These detailed patterned tiles can really liven up your bathroom. Plus, the sale price will give you an excuse to finally start your remodeling project.
Add some style to your shower or bath with this unique ruffled shower curtain.
Organize all your toiletries in this stylish over-the-toilet storage cabinet.
Wayfair Living Room Furniture Deals
This Chesterfield sofa with metal legs adds timeless elegance to your home with its glam look.
This sturdy TV stand supports TVs up to 70 inches. With markdowns on all six colorways, it's hard to pass up great deals like this.
Relax in this lounge chair and ottoman duo as you catch up on your favorite podcasts. The lounge chair also acts as a recliner and can be adjusted to 6 different angles for optimal comfort.
Whether you're moving or looking to upgrade your old living room furniture, this sofa velvet sectional will definitely bring your room together. The sectional set includes a sofa and two chaise loungers on either end.
Liven up your living room with a classic faux leather sleeper sofa.
