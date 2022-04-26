Shopping

Wayfair Way Day 2022 Is Tomorrow: Here's Everything to Know and the Best Deals Available Now

By Wesley Horvath‍
Way Day 2022
Wayfair

Wayfair's major two-day sale is almost here — Way Day 2022 will take place on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 with up to 80% off across every category of furniture, decor, and home appliances. However, you don't have to wait until tomorrow to grab epic deals on living room furniture, bedding, area rugs, home decor and more. Wayfair is currently offering Doorbuster Deals on mattresses, TV stands, Adirondack chairs and plenty more — but hurry, these early Way Day deals end on April 29.

Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. Whether you are moving into a new home or are looking to spruce up your living space before the summer, you won't want to miss out on these huge markdowns. Since there are so many early Way Day deals to sort through, we've rounded up our favorite Doorbuster Deals, as well as some of Wayfair's best deals on living room furniture, bedding, sectionals, rugs and more available now. 

Get a head start on shopping at Wayfair with the best early Way Day deals below. 

Wayfair Bedroom Furniture Deals

Helmick 6 Drawer 52'' W Double Dresser
Helmick 6 Drawer 52'' W Double Dresser
Wayfair
Helmick 6 Drawer 52'' W Double Dresser

Add storage space for your clothing and extra throws or pillows with this 6 drawer dresser in a stylish, mid-century modern design. 

$689$400
Rushville 23'' 3-Drawer Nightstand
Rushville 23'' 3-Drawer Nightstand
Wayfair
Rushville 23'' 3-Drawer Nightstand

This nightstand features a modern retro look and the three drawers make it practical in an office, bedroom, or living room. Even better, this piece arrives fully assembled, so you can start using it right away.

$353$203
Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Wayfair
Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.

$395$275
Charlton Home Mortensen Bench
Charlton Home Mortensen Bench
Wayfair
Charlton Home Mortensen Bench

This Mortensen bench makes the perfect lounge seat at the end of your bed. Relax while you enjoy your morning cup of coffee and settle into your house slippers.

$240$176

Wayfair Mattress Deals

Sealy To Go 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Sealy To Go 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Wayfair
Sealy To Go 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology

Built with cooling technology, carefully engineered coils adapt and support every part of your body, while specialty foams conform and cushion for your most comfortable night’s sleep.

$1,099$699
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair Sleep Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

You can sleep even more soundly at night on this super cushiony memory foam mattress. All sizes of this mattress are currently a part of the Doorbuster Deals, and you can get up to 65% off. The limited time savings are just an extra perk to this cooling mattress.

$400$141
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair Sleep Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't helping you get some quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$899$570

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals

Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Three Posts Plastic Folding Chair
Wayfair
Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

This plastic folding chair is perfect for lounging outside, while you read your favorite book and enjoy the warm weather. This chair comes in over 40 different color options, and most of them are on sale.

$250$206 AND UP
Zipcode Design Holliston Wicker 3-Person Seating Group
Zipcode Design Holliston Wicker 3-Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Holliston Wicker 3-Person Seating Group

While you're shopping for some new home decor, you can't forget about your backyard and patio. This wicker 3-person seat with cushions is perfect for all your get-togethers. And at a nearly 80% markdown, it's hard to pass this up.

$1,100$250
Plow & Hearth Hummingbird Garden Bench
Hummingbird Garden Bench
Wayfair
Plow & Hearth Hummingbird Garden Bench

Update your flower garden in time for spring with this hummingbird-themed garden bench.

$350$211
Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person Dining Set with Umbrella

Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions. 

$728$320
Sand & Stable Notting Patio Chair with Cushions
Notting Patio Chair with Cushions
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Notting Patio Chair with Cushions

This egg-shaped patio chair is a unique focal piece for anyone's patio or deck. 

$1,290$720
Arlmont & Co. Lesly 2-Person Metal Porch Swing
2-Person Metal Porch Swing
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Lesly 2-Person Metal Porch Swing

A covered porch swing is essential for anyone's dream patio or backyard. Enjoy a good book and just glide away on this metal swing.

$174$140

Wayfair Bath & Bedding Deals

Bissell JetScrub Max Pet Carpet Deep Cleaner
Bissell JetScrub Carpet Deep Cleaner
Wayfair
Bissell JetScrub Max Pet Carpet Deep Cleaner

This is one of our fave Doorbuster Deals. Not only can you get nearly 40% off on this Bissell JetScrub, but shoppers also get a $50 gift card when they buy this product.

$300$187
Sand & Stable Albans 37-Inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set
Albans Bathroom Vanity Set
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Albans 37-Inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set

Revamp your bathroom with this sleek gray bathroom vanity. It even comes equipped with storage space for all your toiletries and hand towels.

$625$450
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set
Kelly Clarkson Home Microfiber Bedspread Set
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Lewis Microfiber Bedspread Set

This ruffled bedspread can liven up your bedroom. Select colorways, including this blush pink set, are on sale. 

$150$51 AND UP
EliteTile Arte Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile
EliteTile Arte Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile
WayFair
EliteTile Arte Porcelain Patterned Wall & Floor Tile

These detailed patterned tiles can really liven up your bathroom. Plus, the sale price will give you an excuse to finally start your remodeling project.

$10$9
House of Hampton Dasiah Floral Single Shower Curtain
House of Hampton Dasiah Floral Single Shower Curtain
Wayfair
House of Hampton Dasiah Floral Single Shower Curtain

Add some style to your shower or bath with this unique ruffled shower curtain.

$80$35
Beachcrest Home Woodley Over-The-Toilet Storage
Over-The-Toilet Storage Cabinet
Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Woodley Over-The-Toilet Storage

Organize all your toiletries in this stylish over-the-toilet storage cabinet. 

$261$136

Wayfair Living Room Furniture Deals

Everly Quinn Frabasilio Sofa
Everly Quinn Frabasilio Sofa
Wayfair
Everly Quinn Frabasilio Sofa

This Chesterfield sofa with metal legs adds timeless elegance to your home with its minimalist look.

$1,320$1,180
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand
Wayfair
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand

This sturdy TV stand supports TVs up to 70 inches. With markdowns on all six colorways, it's hard to pass up great deals like this.

$287$174
Etta Avenue Teen Salma Tufted Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Salma Tufted Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Teen Salma Tufted Lounge Chair and Ottoman

Relax in this lounge chair and ottoman duo as you catch up on your favorite podcasts. The lounge chair also acts as a recliner and can be adjusted to 6 different angles for optimal comfort. 

$400$340 AND UP
Rosdorf Park Miranda Velvet Symmetrical Sofa & Chaise
Rosdorf Park Miranda Velvet Symmetrical Sofa and Chaise
Wayfair
Rosdorf Park Miranda Velvet Symmetrical Sofa & Chaise

Whether you're moving or looking to upgrade your old living room furniture, this sofa velvet sectional will definitely bring your room together. The sectional set includes a sofa and two chaise loungers on either end.

$7,880$3,560
Novogratz Brittany Faux Leather Round Arm Sleeper
Faux Leather Round Arm Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Novogratz Brittany Faux Leather Round Arm Sleeper

Liven up your living room with a classic faux leather sleeper sofa. 

$650$430

What is Way Day? 

Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, which the retailer calls “better than Black Friday.” The annual two-day shopping event sees savings as much as 80% off across all categories, including furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, lighting, rugs, home decor and so much more. Way Day is essentially the Amazon Prime Day of furniture and home goods. 

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022? 

The Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale will take place on April 27 and 28. It will start at 12am EST on Wednesday, April 27 and the deals will remain live through 3am EST on April 29. Ahead of those major 48 hours, Wayfair has already kicked off some major Doorbuster Deals and a lot more sales.

What are the best Way Day deals? 

Last year, our favorite deals from Way Day included up to 80% off area rugs, up to 70% off outdoor furniture and home decor, up to 65% off mattresses, and up to 50% off small appliances like air fryers and coffee makers. We expect to see these enormous savings again this year. When Way Day 2022 officially kicks off on April 27, check back here for updated coverage of all the best Way Day deals. 

