Wayfair's major two-day sale is almost here — Way Day 2022 will take place on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 with up to 80% off across every category of furniture, decor, and home appliances. However, you don't have to wait until tomorrow to grab epic deals on living room furniture, bedding, area rugs, home decor and more. Wayfair is currently offering Doorbuster Deals on mattresses, TV stands, Adirondack chairs and plenty more — but hurry, these early Way Day deals end on April 29.

Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. Whether you are moving into a new home or are looking to spruce up your living space before the summer, you won't want to miss out on these huge markdowns. Since there are so many early Way Day deals to sort through, we've rounded up our favorite Doorbuster Deals, as well as some of Wayfair's best deals on living room furniture, bedding, sectionals, rugs and more available now.

Get a head start on shopping at Wayfair with the best early Way Day deals below.

Rushville 23'' 3-Drawer Nightstand Wayfair Rushville 23'' 3-Drawer Nightstand This nightstand features a modern retro look and the three drawers make it practical in an office, bedroom, or living room. Even better, this piece arrives fully assembled, so you can start using it right away. $353 $203 Buy Now

Charlton Home Mortensen Bench Wayfair Charlton Home Mortensen Bench This Mortensen bench makes the perfect lounge seat at the end of your bed. Relax while you enjoy your morning cup of coffee and settle into your house slippers. $240 $176 Buy Now

What is Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, which the retailer calls “better than Black Friday.” The annual two-day shopping event sees savings as much as 80% off across all categories, including furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, lighting, rugs, home decor and so much more. Way Day is essentially the Amazon Prime Day of furniture and home goods.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

The Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale will take place on April 27 and 28. It will start at 12am EST on Wednesday, April 27 and the deals will remain live through 3am EST on April 29. Ahead of those major 48 hours, Wayfair has already kicked off some major Doorbuster Deals and a lot more sales.

What are the best Way Day deals?

Last year, our favorite deals from Way Day included up to 80% off area rugs, up to 70% off outdoor furniture and home decor, up to 65% off mattresses, and up to 50% off small appliances like air fryers and coffee makers. We expect to see these enormous savings again this year. When Way Day 2022 officially kicks off on April 27, check back here for updated coverage of all the best Way Day deals.

