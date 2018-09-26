Wayne Brady is a proud papa.

The Let's Make a Deal host's 15-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, makes her acting debut on CBS' long-running daytime soap, The Bold and The Beautiful, and only ET has the exclusive first look at her appearance -- including a visit on set from dad.

Maile will guest star in the episode airing Wednesday, Oct. 3, sharing scenes with Bold and the Beautiful regular Nia Sioux, who some may be familiar with from Dance Moms.

Though the 15-year-old actress has appeared in a handful of kids' programs, like Sesame Beginnings, over the years, this marks Maile's broadcast TV debut.

Check out Maile in action on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful in ET's exclusive first look photos.

CBS

CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

