Oprah's favorite Tovala Smart Oven is on sale just in time for heading back to school or setting up your new apartment. We put the versatile countertop oven to the test and it certainly makes cooking easier and quick. Normally, Tovala's oven costs $299, but now you can get it for only $49 when you sign up for six weeks of Tovala meal plans within the first six months.

Tovala has been featured on Oprah's 2021 Favorite Things List for good reason. It's a convenient smart toaster oven that uses steam and heat to cook foods quickly. The small space-friendly countertop oven can steam, bake, broil, toast and reheat. It also features Scan-to-Cook technology, which lets you scan over 800 grocery items' barcodes to start cooking.

Tovala's meal plan option only adds to the convenience. I don't have to stress about what I'm going to eat on my lunch breaks anymore. The meal plans are delivered every Thursday straight to my door (though you can select an alternative day), and I just follow the instructions, combine the ingredients and seasonings provided, scan a barcode and wait for the Tovala app to let me know when my food is ready. My favorites include the lemon panko-crusted chicken with potato wedges and apricot-glazed trout with roasted broccoli. When I'm feeling like skipping the Tovala meal plan, I can also browse tons of chef-approved recipes on the app. The temperature, timing and prep work instructions are all curated for the smart oven.

I also appreciate the practical details Tovala added to its smart toaster oven design. When the oven's water tray, used for steaming, is low, the oven automatically chimes and notifies you on the control panel. Thanks to Tovala's fan system, it only takes a few minutes for the smart oven to completely cool down. If you have a hectic schedule or you just hate cleaning dishes by hand, you'll be happy to know that all of Tovala's sheet trays and roasting pans are dishwasher-safe. They're slightly smaller than standard pans and trays, so they fit in full-sized dishwashers perfectly without taking up a ton of space.

