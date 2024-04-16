Wednesday is coming back for a spooky second season!

The acclaimed Netflix series, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams, was renewed for a second season all the way back in January 2023. Following some strike-related production delays, it seems things are finally getting underway.

Season 1 of Wednesday featured a mix of storylines for the heroine of the Addams Family spinoff. She navigated a new school for outcasts, Nevermore Academy, juggled a love triangle between Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier (Percy Hynes White) and investigated a murder mystery.

The season earned multiple major nominations, including nods at the 2023 Emmy Awards for Ortega's leading role, director Tim Burton and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Here's everything we know about Wednesday season 2:

PLOT

Ortega is adding a producer title to her credits for season 2 -- allowing her to take part in the creative process and help in shaping the upcoming storylines.

In her Variety "Actors on Actors" conversation with The Great's Elle Fanning, which came out in June 2023, she opened up about having a hand in the show's evolution in season 2.

"With a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved, I didn’t want to get her wrong. So I tried to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton]. We'd decide what works and what doesn't. In preparation for a second season, we wanted to make sure that we could start the conversations earlier," she said, crediting the character for forcing her "out of [her] shell." "I'm just so curious: I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in 'Wednesday' season 1. - Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

While not much is known about the plot of season 2, Ortega has said that the upcoming episodes will move away from romance -- "ditching" season 1's love triangle altogether -- and prioritize horror.

"It's still coming together, but we've decided we want to lean into the horror more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously," Ortega said. "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great. We're going to get bolder, more dark."

CAST

Ortega was the only cast member seen in the official season 2 announcement, however, there's been plenty of hints about which cast members might return for the new episodes.

In a December 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wednesday creators Al Gough and Miles Millar said that they hoped future seasons of the show would explore the bond between Wednesday and her mother, Morticia, as well as her friendship with her polar opposite roommate, Enid Sinclair -- making it likely that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Emma Myers will return in those respective roles.

Other possible returning characters could include the rest of Wednesday's family: dad Gomez (Luis Guzmán), brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), butler Lurch (George Burcea) and Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen).

As part of Netflix's Tudum fan event in June 2023, Myers and some of her co-stars shared in a special video that season 2 will also introduce a new member of the Addams family -- though they couldn't say who. (Cousin Itt, perhaps?)

The other Wednesday stars who promoted the show at Tudum were Hunter Doohan, who portrays Hyde barista Tyler Galpin, and Joy Sunday, who plays siren and Xavier's ex-girlfriend, Bianca Barclay.

In April 2024, it was announced that Steve Buscemi will be joining the season 2 cast as the new principal of Nevermore Academy -- replacing Gwendoline Christie, whose principal character, Larissa Weems, was killed in the season 1 finale.

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams in 'Wednesday' season 1. - Netflix

RELEASE DATES

Wednesday's second season was officially announced in January 2023 though production was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Variety later reported that production on season 2 was set to begin in spring 2024, with filming locations moving from Romania to Ireland.

SPINOFF NEWS

In December 2023, Bloomberg reported that Netflix was in the early stages of developing a Wednesday spinoff centered on Uncle Fester.

According to reports at the time, Amazon MGM Studios, which produces the series and owns rights to the characters, is fully on board to expand the Addams family's live-action universe.

Wednesday season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

