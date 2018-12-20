It was a big week for the Obamas!

Former president Barack Obama was all about spreading holiday cheer this week when he dressed in a Santa Claus hat for a surprise visit to the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

In a video posted to Twitter, Barack can be seen walking the hallways, smiling and carrying a bag full of gifts for the young patients.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the extraordinary kids, families, and staff at Children’s National," Barack, 57, tweeted. "And thanks for humoring me as your stand-in Santa."

The hospital shared additional pics to their official website and Instagram, captioning them, "Who said the Grinch stole Christmas?! Our patients and their families received a HUGE holiday surprise when @barackobama warmed our hallways with a huge bag of gifts for our patients! Thank you so much for visiting!"

It looks like Barack isn't the only one in his family full of surprises this month. On Tuesday, his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon pranked some fans who were riding the elevators at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

She also made headlines for her comment about President Donald Trump during her interview. During the sit-down, Fallon held up a photo of the Obamas waving as they departed Washington, D.C., after Trump's inauguration.

"Bye, Felicia," Obama joked of her thoughts in the photo, before revealing how her daughters -- Sasha, 17, and Malia, 20 -- reacted to leaving the White House.

"A lot was going on that day. That was a day," she said. "And right before that, my daughter's friends decided they needed a sleepover for the last day. I was like, 'Are you guys kidding me? We're leaving! You've got to take all your stuff, pick it up. The blankets, the bears.' They're all crying and I was like, 'Get out! We've got to go.'"

While in NYC, Michelle also sat down with Sarah Jessica Parker for a discussion about her book, Becoming, at the Barclays Center. Michelle wore what might possibly be her most stand-out look yet, a bright yellow dress that she paired with what appears to be thigh-high glittery gold boots.

