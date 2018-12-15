Michelle Obama and George W. Bush have publicly shared some heartwarming moments together this year.

The former first lady was asked about her now-famous candy exchanges with the 43rd president during her Becoming book tour in San Jose, California, on Friday, and couldn't help but admire Bush's actions during his late father, George H.W. Bush's, funeral.

“He has the presence of mind and the sense of humor to bring me a mint,” Obama said, per ABC7. "And he made it a point to give me that mint right then and there, and that’s the beauty of George Bush.”

On Dec. 5, cameras captured the 72-year-old politician greeting Michelle and former president Barack Obama during his father's service. Upon seeing Michelle, George passed her a mint, which made the Chicago native smile and laugh.

George and Michelle previously shared sweet treats during Sen. John McCain's funeral on Sept. 1. As former Sen. Joe Lieberman gave his eulogy, cameras caught George W. taking what appeared to be a piece of candy from his wife, Laura Bush, and then giving it to Mrs. Obama who was seated to his right.

The mother of two kicked off her book tour last month in her hometown of Chicago with the help of Oprah Winfrey.

In Michelle's memoir, the former first lady opens up about her strong marriage to Barack, her royal faux pas, her daughters and much more.

