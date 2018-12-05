It was an emotional morning for the Bush family.

Former president George W. Bush emotionally took the podium during the State Funeral for his father, former president George H.W. Bush, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The 43rd president began to tear up while eulogizing his late father, whom he said taught him how to lead.

"He showed me what it means to be a president who serves with integrity, leads with courage and acts with love in his heart for the citizens of our country," Bush said. "When the history books are written, they will say that George H.W. Bush was a great president of the United States."

He also told the crowd -- which included four other living presidents and first ladies sitting in the front row and Prince Charles -- “He was a genuinely optimistic man and that optimism guided his children and made each of us believe anything was possible.”

Recalling his last moments with his father and telling him, "Dad, I love you and you've been a wonderful father," George W. shared that his family's patriarch's last words were, "I love you too."

Tearing up as he concluded his eulogy, the 72-year-old politician expressed how his father will be remembered.

"We're going to miss you. Your decency, sincerity and kind soul will stay with us forever," he continued. "So through our tears, let us know the blessings of knowing and loving you, a great and noble man. The best father a son or daughter could have. And in our grief, let us smile knowing that dad is hugging Robin, and holding Mom's hand again."

Bush died last Friday at the age of 94, just over seven months after the death of his beloved wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.

Bush is survived by his five children -- including the former president, former Governor of Florida John Ellis "Jeb" Bush, Neill Bush, Marvin Bush, and daughter Dorothy Walker Bush. He and his late wife were also parents to daughter Pauline Bush, who died of leukemia at the age of three in 1953.

