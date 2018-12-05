All living former presidents and first ladies attended George H.W. Bush's funeral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama sat side by side -- along with current president Donald Trump and current first lady Melania Trump -- in the front row at Bush's service, which took place at Washington National Cathedral following his death last week.

After arriving, the Obamas were seen shaking hands with President Trump, who leaned over his wife in the pew to acknowledge his predecessor.

When former president George W. Bush -- the late Bush's son -- arrived, he came over to shake all the former presidents' hands. A particularly sweet exchange occurred between the younger Bush and Michelle Obama when he slipped her something during their handshake.

Many are speculating that the item was candy, as Bush was seen handing Obama a sweet treat during John McCain's funeral earlier this year. Both Obamas were seen laughing in response to Bush's handover.

When the casket was brought in, all attendees were seen standing with their hands on their hearts.

Throughout the service, the former presidents looked at times mournful, while managing to find moments of levity as well.

In addition to the former presidents, former vice presidents and their spouses were also present.

