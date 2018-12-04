Prince Charles to Attend George H.W. Bush's Funeral in Washington, D.C.

Prince Charles will be attending former president George H.W. Bush's funeral on Wednesday.



“The Prince of Wales will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. The service will take place tomorrow at The National Cathedral in Washington,” Clarence House tweeted. “The Prince will be representing Her Majesty The Queen.”



Prince Charles isn’t the only prominent foreigner who will be attending the special service. Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will also be on hand and will be speaking during the funeral.

As is custom, all living former U.S. presidents, including Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, will be in attendance; as well as President Donald Trump. House Speaker Paul Ryan will also be taking part in the service.



Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on Friday night. His death was met with a wave of statements expressing grief at the loss of a national leader.



“America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush,” Obama captioned a lengthy post. “While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example.”

On Sunday, a photo of the late president’s devoted service dog, Sully, went viral. In the image, the animal rests next to Bush’s casket, draped in the American flag, at a memorial service.



“Mission complete,” the photo was captioned.

