George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, is continuing to mourn the former president's death.

Last week, Bush died at the age of 94, leaving behind his beloved yellow labrador. On Tuesday, Sully -- who's named after pilot Sully Sullenberger -- sat alongside Bush's casket as it lay in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Prior to Bush, Sen. John McCain was the last person to lie in state at the Capitol after his death in August.

Escorted by former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, Sully watched as mourners paid their respects to the late president, whose casket was covered with an American flag, alongside a red, white and blue flower wreath.

After watching from the sidelines, Sully got his chance to approach the casket, where he sat and honored his late appointee.

The images come just days after Sully's Instagram account shared a photo of the visibly sad pup in front of Bush's casket. "Mission complete," the photo was captioned.

Sully came to live with Bush in June, following his wife's death in April. The pair quickly bonded, with the former president even buying socks in honor of his beloved companion.

Sully, who is trained with tasks related to pushing, tugging, bracing and retrieval, will join Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program, America's VetDogs announced on Facebook.

"He will be working alongside fellow VetDogs facility dogs SGT Dillon and SGT Truman who are there to assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel during their journey to recovery at Walter Reed Bethesda," the organization wrote.

