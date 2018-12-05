Prince Charles Attends George H.W. Bush's Funeral

Prince Charles attended George H.W. Bush's funeral on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old British heir apparent was seen at Bush's Washington, D.C., funeral, marking his first trip to the United States in more than three years. Charles was last in the States back in March 2015, when he and his wife, Camilla, visited Louisville, Kentucky, and D.C. over a four-day trip.

At the funeral -- which all five living presidents also attended -- Charles was greeted by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Charles' attendance at the service was confirmed by Clarence House on Twitter Tuesday morning.

"The Prince of Wales will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush," the tweet read. "The service will take place tomorrow at The National Cathedral in Washington. The Prince will be representing Her Majesty The Queen."

The announcement came after Queen Elizabeth released a statement about Bush's death, calling him "a great friend and ally of the United Kingdom."

