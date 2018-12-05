There were some sweet moments during former president George H.W. Bush's funeral service.

Several politicians and world leaders gathered at National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to pay their respects to the 41st President of the United States, who died on Nov. 30. While greeting President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, as well as three of the former presidents and former first ladies, George W. Bush shared a heartwarming exchange with Michelle Obama.

In video captured by news outlets, the 72-year-old politician first greets the Trumps before shaking hands with Barack Obama. Upon seeing Michelle, though, he passes her a piece of candy, which makes the Chicago native smile and laugh.

The 43rd president and Michelle previously shared sweet treats during Sen. John McCain's funeral on Sept. 1. As former Sen. Joe Lieberman gave his eulogy, cameras caught George W. taking what appeared to be a piece of candy from his wife, Laura Bush, and then giving it to Mrs. Obama who was seated to his right.

Meanwhile, Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, were also seated in the front row with the former leaders of the U.S during the service. Prince Charles, King and Queen of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Rania Al-Abdullah, and a handful of other world leaders were also in attendance.

During the State Funeral, George W. took the podium to give an emotional eulogy.

"He showed me what it means to be a president who serves with integrity, leads with courage and acts with love in his heart for the citizens of our country," he said. "When the history books are written, they will say that George H.W. Bush was a great president of the United States."

Tearing up as he concluded his eulogy, the 72-year-old politician expressed how his father will be remembered, before breaking down.

"We're going to miss you. Your decency, sincerity and kind soul will stay with us forever," he expressed. "So through our tears, let us know the blessings of knowing and loving you, a great and noble man. The best father a son or daughter could have. And in our grief, let us smile knowing that dad is hugging Robin, and holding Mom's hand again."

