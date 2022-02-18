Wendy Williams Celebrates Dad's 91st Birthday Amid Talk Show Absence

Wendy Williams is celebrating her dad. The 57-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday to mark her father, Thomas Williams Sr.'s, 91st birthday with a sweet post.

In one of the photos, Wendy, wearing an all black look, holds her dad's hand as he relaxes in a recliner, and she sits on a couch. The second shot features Thomas smiling as his daughter talks to him.

"Daddy’s 91st birthday!" Wendy captioned the post. "Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible."

Thomas' birthday comes amid Wendy's ongoing absence from her eponymous talk show.

Earlier this month, Wendy filed for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo in the battle over access to her cash, after claiming that the bank was not allowing her to get "to her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision."

Wendy's restraining order request came after Wells Fargo filed a letter in court, claiming it has strong reason to believe Williams "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

In a statement to ET, Wendy's lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, said, "Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being."

"During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns," the statement read in part. "Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind."

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Wells Fargo said its "priority is the financial well-being of Ms. Williams and the preservation of her privacy."

"We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest," the bank added. "The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do."

Wendy is not expected to return to her talk show until at least March 5, meaning at least six months will have passed from the time Williams delayed the season 13 premiere of her show in September, to her still-undetermined return.

