Wendy Williams won't be returning to her eponymous talk show anytime soon. On Thursday, The Wendy Williams Show announced that its host will continue her hiatus through at least March 4.

Michael Rapaport will be the first of several guest hosts, followed by Fat Joe and Remy Ma. Bevy Smith, Terrence J, and Sherri Shepherd will also take a turn hosting, before Rapaport returns to round out the latest slate of guest hosts.

The latest announcement means at least six months will have passed from the time Williams delayed the season 13 premiere of her show in September, to her still-undetermined return.

The season premiere was initially delayed when Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. It was later pushed again, this time to Oct. 18, with guest hosts filling in for Williams.

Then, in October, the show announced that its titular host was still struggling with health issues due to her Graves' disease and her thyroid condition.

"We want her health to be her top priority," the statement said in part. "As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair."

The next month, Williams provided another update, writing on Instagram, "I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready."

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherri Shepherd have served as guest hosts so far this year.

