Wendy Williams is back to smiling for the camera.
On Thursday, the former daytime talk show host appeared in new photos shared to her Wendy Experience podcast Instagram account. The snaps -- in which the 58-year-old is smiling while seated in a purple chair -- are the latest images of the star since she returned home from a wellness facility in October.
"About Last NIGHT… Team WENDY! @publicistshawn @gazalightskin @willdaboss1 #WendyWilliams #TheWendyExperience #allthingswendy #Howyoudoing #TeamWendy #StayTuned," the post is captioned.
In September, Shawn Zanotti, Wendy Williams' publicist, told ET that she had checked into a wellness facility for help to manage her "overall health issues."
"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast. Ms.Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world," Zanotti said. "We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."
A month later, he confirmed she was home and "healing."
"Wendy is excited about the road ahead," he said of the TV veteran, "and looking forward to releasing her many projects." Her podcast, which she has been teasing since the summer, is seemingly among them. As some fans made clear in Instagram comments, they'll be there for whatever Williams does next -- as long as her well-being comes first.
As one comment read, "Whenever you’re ready Queen."
