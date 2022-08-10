Wendy Williams Says She'll Be Back in New Podcast Promo: 'Trust Me'
Wendy Williams Telling Fans Not to Count Her Out After Talk Show…
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir Details How She Felt 'Exploited' Durin…
Britney Spears' Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Photos With Dad K…
Anne Heche In Stable Condition Following Fiery Car Crash
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Prison: Viola Da…
Anne Heche Car Crash: Burn Specialist Explains Her Injuries
Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Breakup: What Went Wro…
Anne Heche Health Update: Actress Is in ‘Extreme Critical Condit…
Olivia Newton-John, Iconic 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73
Anne Heche Under Investigation for Car Crash That Left Her in Cr…
Fred Savage Fired From 'The Wonder Years' Following 'Inappropria…
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
Gwyneth Paltrow Learns How to 'Slay' From Daughter Apple Martin
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dead at 41 After Car Crash Wh…
Pete Davidson Seeking Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West's Public …
'Sister Wives' First Look: Stars React to Christine's Choice to …
Jane Seymour Tears Up Recalling Friendship With Olivia Newton-Jo…
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Pregnant After Her and John Legend’…
How you doin,' Wendy Williams? According to the queen of daytime, she's making her way back into the spotlight.
The former talk show host has resurfaced in a new promo for her upcoming eponymous podcast, The Wendy Experience. In the clip, shared on Instagram, the 58-year-old star tells viewers, "Co-hosts, I’m famous and I’ll be back -- trust me."
She reiterated her promise in the brief video's caption, which read, "TRUST ME I will be BACK! #wendyexperiencepodcast #welcome #back #stay #positive#cohost #nyc."
"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her 1st episode of her podcast," her manager, William Selby, previously told ET. "That’s the focus right now."
Nearly two months since guest host Sherri Shepherd signed off on the final Wendy Williams Show episode, Williams made headlines over her new romance with an NYPD officer named Henry -- coupled with speculation over their actual relationship status.
While Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee shared audio of a phone call with Williams, in which she insisted they were married, Selby had previously denied that the star had tied the knot.
"Like I said previously," Selby told ET in a follow-up statement, "the focus is Wendy’s health and preparing to shoot the podcast."
RELATED CONTENT:
Wendy Williams' New Relationship: What We Know About Marriage Claims
Wendy Williams Gives Her Candid Thoughts on Her Show's Final Episode
Wendy Williams Is Focused on 'Starting New Chapters' After Show Ending
Wendy Williams Opens Up About Effects of Lymphedema