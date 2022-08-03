Wendy Williams' marital status is being called into question. In a recent report, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee claimed Williams told him she got married to an NYPD officer named Henry. While news of Williams' supposed nuptials spread, her manager, William Selby, denied that his client had tied the knot in a statement to ET.

"That’s inaccurate," Selby says of Williams being married. "She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation. Wendy doesn’t wish to disclose details at the moment."

"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her first episode of her podcast," he adds. "That’s the focus right now. You never know anything is serious when it comes to the affairs of the heart until it’s serious."

However, Lee later posted audio from a phone call with Williams on Instagram, in which she insisted she was in fact married.

"Everybody seems to have a problem with that," Williams said of her apparently having tied the knot. "I'm married. I'm married. I don't care who knows it."

Williams also clapped back at Selby's statement, telling Lee in their phone conversation, "Will sees no point in me getting married, but f**k Will."

In a follow-up statement to ET, Selby denied Lee's claim during the phone conversation that he was making Lee "look crazy" by denying Williams' marriage.

"Nobody is trying to make Jason look like he lacks credibility, that is never my intent," Selby said. "All I did was respond to a question I was asked. Like I said previously, the focus is Wendy’s health and preparing to shoot the podcast."

Williams has been married twice before, to Bert Girigorie from 1994 to 1995, and to Kevin Hunter from 1997 to 2019. She shares a 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., with her second husband.

