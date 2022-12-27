Wendy Williams Is 'Happy to Be Here' as She Promotes New Podcast Merchandise
Wendy Williams is reaching out to her fans to let them all know that the longtime host is "just happy to be here" as she promotes the launch of her podcast's new fashion merchandise.
"Happy holidays! 'Tis the season for the winter," she said in a video posted to her The Wendy Experience podcast's Instagram account. "I am just happy to be here and to be, well, happy to be here."
The video, which was shared on Christmas Day, included a link in her bio, where fans can access a new line of merchandise, including hoodies and caps, that feature many of Williams' most famous catchphrases, such as, "How you doin?"
"Wendy loves her fans and creatively keeping them engaged," said her publicist Shawn Zanotti.
The holiday wishes come several weeks after Williams revealed that she's returning to her famous chair as the host of the new podcast, The Wendy Experience. "When I stopped doing the Wendy Williams Show, I said I could do anything I want… And podcasts is one of those things," she shared at the time.
The revelation coincided with her first public appearance at her former radio station's annual WBLS Circle of Sisters event in November after being treated at a wellness facility earlier this year. The 58-year-old personality first entered the facility in August, with Zanotti sharing that she was "taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career."
"Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world," Zanotti continued, referring to Williams' undiagnosed health issues, which has included nonlinear speech, brain fog, memory loss and hallucinations. Following her release, she exclusively told ET that Williams was "home and healing, noting that [she] has been focusing on her health in recent months."
After the former talk show host attended the November event, where "she shared in a momentous and sentimental moment with the audience after taking time off and focusing on herself," Zanotti said that Williams "is gracefully getting back to what she loves."
