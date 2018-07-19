Wendy Williams Opens Up About Her Son's Battle With Drug Addiction (Exclusive)

Wendy Williams isn’t just a drug addiction survivor, she’s also the mother of a drug addiction survivor.

The daytime TV personality spoke with ET recently about watching her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., fight a drug habit. “Our son, three years ago, he’s 17 now, he just graduated from high school, he’s leaving for college in September, but three years ago he smoked K2,” she explained. “Now this is a drug, we see it on the news, people are walking around like zombies.” K2 is synthetic cannabis.

Williams said that substance abuse turned her son into a stranger. “I was horrified. My son became someone I didn’t even know.” When asked how soon she noticed the changes, the 54-year-old host answered: “Immediately, immediately. It zaps your brain immediately.”

“Drugs have no income; drugs have no race or religion,” she added. “Drugs are drugs and that K2 was really something else and you know I’m glad to say we were able to bring him back all the way around.”

She also spoke about her own decade-long battle with cocaine addiction during the sit-down interview, detailing how she would avoid facing the consequences of her wild lifestyle.

"I was a functioning addict though," she shared. "I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my co-workers, and including my bosses, would know, but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them to fire me because I was making ratings."

A few years ago, Williams and her family started The Hunter Foundation to help communities seek solutions to drug addiction and substance abuse. They’ve also just launched the “Be Here” campaign in order to help other families combat the drug epidemic.

