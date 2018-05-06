'Westworld': Two New Parks Have Entered the Game -- and They’re Also Off Narrative

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched this week’s episode of Westworld. For everyone else, pick your park and let’s do this.

So that’s where the bengal tiger came from!

Fans suspected park six might be based in India after Stubbs discovered the tiger in the season premiere of Westworld, but we finally got our confirmation on Sunday night. The episode opened depicting seemingly happier times in this new park, when hosts would invite guests to dinner with the governor and tiger hunting was thrilling, but not actually dangerous.

We met a stunning, cunning and unnamed brunette (Katja Herbers), who -- after shooting her lover to make sure he was actually human -- was the only person smart enough to realize “something’s wrong,” and it wasn’t a twist in the narrative.

“These violent delights have violent ends,” her tiger hunting guide, Ganju, ominously said, threatening her and her brand new boyfriend before shooting him in the chest. Our new heroine was able to take down the host-gone-rogue, but the bengal tiger was another story. She reached the end of her park, and unfortunately, so did the tiger, as it stalked her to the literal edge of Westworld before leaping over a cliff, and taking her with it. Of course, we know the tiger ended up dead -- and our new mystery woman survived.

Our favorite characters continued on their respective paths: Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) came face to face with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), and revealed her plans to “dominate this world,” Teddy (James Marsden) started to (weakly) question Dolores’ authority and Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) made it back to the cavalry and appeared to finally get her hands on Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum) -- but not before Bernard seemingly discovered what was hidden in Abernathy’s code.

HBO

As for Maeve (Thandie Newton), she, Lee (Simon Quarterman) and Hector (Rodrigo Santoro), reunited with Armistice (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal), Felix (Leonardo Nam) and Sylvester (Ptolemy Slocum) -- and made it to Shogun World!

Showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan have already confirmed an entire episode of the season will be based in Shogun World and done in Japanese, and it looks like Maeve and her motley crue are the lucky Shogun World transplants.

See what Newton told ET about her character's journey this season in the video below.

Westworld airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

