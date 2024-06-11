Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's love story has come to an end. According to court docs obtained by ET, on May 23 the country singer filed for divorce from his wife of less than one year for reasons of "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."

Under "Grounds for Annulment," Billy Ray, 62, noted "consent to Marriage was obtained by Fraud." At this point, it's unclear as to what led to the divorce. ET has reached out to Billy Ray's rep for comment.

The pair initially met during Billy Ray's Hannah Montana days. They released their first duet together, "New Day," in July 2021 amid Billy Ray's divorce from Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares Noah Cyrus, 24, Braison Cyrus, 30, Miley Cyrus, 31, Trace Cyrus, 35, and Brandi Cyrus, 37. Billy Ray also has a 32-year-old son, Christopher Cody, with Kristin Luckey.

Billy Ray previously told People that his and Firerose's collaborative relationship "evolved" from "musical soulmates to soulmates," calling their connection a "happy, pure love that to me, I didn't know could exist."

The pair got engaged in August 2022. A year later, the couple appeared on Good Morning America. After they performed their single, "Plans," they gushed about their relationship to Lara Spencer.

"It has been a beautiful whirlwind," Firerose, 36, said of her and Billy Ray's romance. "I'm just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life."

"It's kind of like peanut butter and jelly," Billy Ray added of his and Firerose's musical and personal collaborations. "I'm a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she's a trained orchestral musician."

Then, in Oct. 2023, Billy Ray and Firerose tied the knot. On Instagram, the couple described their wedding as a "beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony."

"It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," they wrote at the time. "For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

