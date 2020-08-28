With August coming to a close, there's never been a better time to escape the heat by streaming all the new TV shows and movies that are available, which ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan break down on this week's episode of Stream Queens.

Whether you're looking for a horror-comedy, a movie that's Booksmart-meets-The Purge, or to discover a new side of a pop star, options abound this week. If those aren't up your ally, return to a childhood favorite in the form of a new flick, follow the real-life love lives of some attractive singles, or enjoy Keanu Reeves in his latest work.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of Aug. 28, 2020.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Amazon Prime Video

Get Duked

This horror-comedy follows four teens who must fight to survive when hunters chase after them during a camping trip in the Scottish Highlands. Ninian Doff both directed and wrote this flick, which will appeal to fans of Taika Waititi and Edgar Wright.

Click here to stream Get Duked on Amazon Prime Video.

CBS ALL ACCESS

CBS

Love Island

Airing nearly every night on CBS, the second season of this reality series kicked off earlier this week. Hosted by Arielle Vandenberg from Las Vegas, this season promises coupling ceremonies, dramatic dumpings, fun challenges and a secret Jacuzzi that's sure to draw out the drama.

Click here to stream Love Island on CBS All Access.

DISNEY PLUS

Disney

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Fans of the Disney Channel animated series will be thrilled to once again follow Phineas and Ferb's antics, this time as they try to rescue Candace -- who's voiced by Ashley Tisdale -- after an alien abduction.

Click here to stream Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe on Disney Plus.

HBO MAX

HBO Max

Class Action Park

Delve into the mishaps that took place at this infamous New Jersey theme park from 1978 to 1996 in this new documentary, which features unearthed documents, interviews and original animation. Action Park's lasting legacy is the six people who are known to have died there as a result of unsafe rides, an inexperienced staff and intoxicated guests.

Click here to stream Class Action Park on HBO Max.

HBO Max

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

This four-episode docuseries follows actor Ravi Patel as he travels to Mexico, Japan, South Korea and Denmark in an effort to interact with the locals and discuss universal topics including retirement and family. The charming series offers insight into how customs around the world influence major aspects of everyday life.

Click here to stream Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness on HBO Max.

HULU

Brett Roedel/Hulu

The Binge

Vince Vaughn stars in this comedy about three teens who prepare for the one day a year when it's legal for them to drink alcohol and use drugs. Tune in for rules similar to The Purge, but comedy akin to Booksmart.

Click here to stream The Binge on Hulu.

NETFLIX

Allyson Riggs/NETFLIX © 2020

All Together Now

You'll feel all the feels in this flick starring Moana's Auli'i Cravalho, which is based upon the novel Sorta Like a Rockstar by Matthew Quick. Cravalho plays a teen that has a perfect-seeming life and dreams of going to a prestigious college, but is hiding a secret from those around her -- she spends her nights sleeping on a school bus with her mom.

Click here to stream All Together Now on Netflix.

Guy D'Alema

Cobra Kai

The first two seasons of YouTube's series is heading to Netflix ahead of the streaming service's 2021 premiere of season 3. The follow-up to the 1984 flick The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai follows Johnny Lawrence as he reignites his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

Click here to stream Cobra Kai on Netflix.

Netflix

Million Dollar Beach House

If you've already finished binging Selling Sunset, tune into Netflix's next real estate hit, which follows a group of agents selling properties in the Hamptons. The homes are beautiful, the people are beautiful and the show is sure to keep you entertained.

Click here to stream Million Dollar Beach House on Netflix.

QUIBI

ET Online

Reno 911!

The partially scripted series about incompetent cops is back, this time with shortened episodes on Quibi. If you were a fan of the original series, which ran from 2003 to 2009, you'll be thrilled with this return to form. There's plenty of new content to satisfy as well, with new episodes dropping every weekday until Sept. 7 on the streaming platform.

Click here to stream Reno 911! on Quibi.

VOD

Netflix

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their iconic roles in the third film in the Bill & Ted franchise. In this flick, Bill and Ted are forced to break the monotony of middle-aged life when they're told by a visitor from the future that they need to create a song in 78 minutes to save Earth. The guys set out to complete the task with the help of their families, friends and famous musicians.

Click here to stream Bill & Ted Face the Music on VOD.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS

Comedy Central

If you like... Hamilton and cheeky history, watch the recently canceled Comedy Central series Drunk History on Hulu.

Originally put out as a Funny or Die series in 2007, Drunk History has sustained its fanbase by telling lesser-known stories from history with a different drunk celebrity every episode. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachel Bilson and Octavia Spencer are among the A-list stars to appear on the show.

Click here to stream Drunk History on Hulu.

HBO Max

If you like... Selena Gomez or don't like Selena Gomez, watch Selena + Chef on HBO Max.

It's Selena Gomez like you've never seen her before! Join the singer and actress as she learns to cook with the (remote) help of top chefs amid quarantine. Casual, funny and authentic, the series also highlights a different charity each episode.

Click here to stream Selena + Chef on HBO Max.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Universal Pictures

Bring It On (2000)

The beloved cheerleading flick starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union celebrated its 20th anniversary this week, so there's no better time to revisit this classic about two rival cheer squads. While it was initially intended to be a documentary, Bring It On ended up being a cult favorite that went on to spawn five direct-to-video sequels.

Click here to stream Bring It On on VOD.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Stream Queens | August 20, 2020



