Looking for something new to watch? Welcome to Stream Queens! Each week, ET's Leanne Aguilera and Ash Crossan dish on their picks for the best movies and TV shows available to stream.

August has finally arrived and brought with it tons of streaming options for you to enjoy. This week, settle in with Shia LaBeouf's latest project, a Seth Rogen-led comedy that's sure to cure your quarantine blues, or return to an animated childhood favorite to escape reality altogether.

If real life is more your thing, you can watch thoughtful conversation with delectable meals, dive into the dog-eat-dog world of Los Angeles real estate, or sit down for a deep dive on a Disney legend.

Keep scrolling for your go-to guide of what to stream the weekend of Aug. 7, 2020.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Amazon Prime Video

Pan y Circo

Diego Luna provides the food and invites the guests during this conversation series. Politicians, activists and others gather around the table to discuss fundamental issues of universal interest while enjoying menus from renowned Mexican chefs. The seven-part series is sure to teach you another point of view.

Click here to stream Pan Y Circo on Amazon Prime Video.

DISNEY+

Disney+

Howard

Archival footage, photographs and interviews make up this documentary on the life and work of Howard Ashman, the lyricist responsible for films including Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. The documentary on this Disney legend covers everything from his childhood in Baltimore to his death due to AIDS and every moment in between.

Click here to stream Howard on Disney+.

HBO MAX

HBO Max

An American Pickle

Seth Rogen stars in this buddy comedy that follows a millennial, Brooklyn-living geek (Rogen) who meets his immigrant-worker great-grandfather (also Rogen) who's been perfectly preserved for 100 years thanks to a vat of pickles. The silly plot and Rogen's typical humor make for a perfect watch for some quarantine laughs.

Click here to stream An American Pickle on HBO Max.

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries

Follow along as women CNN journalists attempt to balance life on the road covering COVID-19 and the 2020 primary elections with their lives at home. The documentary gives an in-depth look at what goes on for a journalist during an election cycle, from what they eat to what they do if their candidate drops out.

Click here to stream On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries on HBO Max.

NETFLIX

Netflix

Selling Sunset

The third season of Netflix's real estate reality show is like no other as fans will get insight into Chrishell Stause's split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley, while following along with the woes of the competitive Los Angeles real estate market.

Click here to stream Selling Sunset on Netflix.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space

Kate McKinnon plays the iconic Ms. Frizzle's sister in this animated series. Based on the books of the same name, the movie follows Fiona (McKinnon) as she leads the class at Walkerville Elementary on wild adventures packed with science-fueled fun.

Click here to stream The Magic School Bus Rides Again in Space on Netflix.

Tiny Creatures

Explore the hidden worlds and epic survival stories of the world's smallest creatures in this Planet Earth–style docuseries. Narrated by Mike Colter, the series follows adorably small animals including insects, birds, reptiles, rodents and flying squirrels.

Click here to stream Tiny Creatures on Netflix.

Work It

Step Up for the next generation is here! Netflix's latest teen movie takes on a dance spin with stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy and Jordan Fisher. In addition to the onscreen star power, Alicia Keys produced the coming-of-age flick.

Click here to stream Work It on Netflix.

VOD

Cross Creek Pictures

The Tax Collector

A tatted-up Shia LaBeouf stars in this crime thriller set on the streets of Los Angeles. In the flick, Creeper (LaBeouf) and David (Bobby Soto) collect a cut of profits from local gangs, but have their business upended and their families at stake when an old rival returns to town.

Click here to stream The Tax Collector on VOD.

IF YOU LIKE THAT, WATCH THIS

FX

If you like... Flight of the Conchords and want to binge an Emmy-nominated show, watch What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu.

After landing five Emmy nominations this year, check out the FX series that's based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's 2014 comedic horror flick of the same name. With two seasons available to stream, you'll quickly be pulled into the story of three centuries-old vampires living on Staten Island.

Click here to stream What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu.

If you like... Fleabag and miss the original hosts of The Great British Baking Show, watch Hitmen on Peacock.

Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc are back together after leaving as hosts of The Great British Baking Show in 2017. Delightful treats and artfully made concoctions aren't in store for them this time around, as they're starring in this scripted comedy as best friends and hitmen.

Click here to stream Hitmen on Peacock.

REWIND OF THE WEEK

Siemoneit/Sygma via Getty Images

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

It's no secret that the '90s was the best time for rom-coms, and this Julia Roberts/Dermot Mulroney flick is no exception. After Michael (Mulroney) announces he's tying the knot with Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), his childhood best friend Julianne (Roberts) tries to put a stop to the nuptials so that she can be with him herself. Things don't go as planned, though, and wedding-set chaos ensues.

Click here to stream My Best Friend's Wedding on Hulu.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Stream Queens | July 30, 2020 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

What to Stream: 'Black Is King,' 'The Umbrella Academy' & More

What to Stream This Weekend: 'Kissing Booth 2,' 'The Rental' & More

What to Stream This Weekend: 'Fatal Affair,' 'Brave New World' & More

Related Gallery