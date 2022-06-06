What's New On Paramount Plus in June 2022
Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this June. Alongside classic movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and the Spy Kids franchise, new movies including Jerry & Marge Go Large and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe are set to premiere on the platform this month.
Paramount's new comedy series exploring the world of esports, Players, premieres on June 16. After over a decade, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and better than ever and Bryan Cranston stars as a professional lottery player in Jerry & Marge Go Large.
On top of all those shows and movies, the 75th annual Tony Awards and The Tony Awards: Act Oneare both streaming on the platform June 12. Hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, The Tony Awards: Act One is an hour-long Paramount+ exclusive special that will kick off the evening of awards and performances.
Paramount+ now has a $5/month ad-supported subscriber tier, the “Essential Plan,” available alongside their $10 per month ad-free Premium Plan. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, March might be just the month to do it.
Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of June.
ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Players (June 16)
From the co-creators of American Vandal, in association with Funny or Die, this mockumentary series follows an esports team dealing with tension between their aging star player and a new wild card rookie. Will ego get in the way of these e-athletes' dreams, or will they finally bring home the championship title? This scathing comedy premieres June 16.
Jerry & Marge Go Large (June 17)
Inspired by real events, Jerry & Marge Go Large tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this whacky new comedy, which premieres June 17.
Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (June 23)
It's been over a decade since this dynamic duo's last on-screen appearance but Beavis and Butt-Head are finally back. In "the dumbest science fiction movie ever made," the boys are recruited to join a team of astronauts, but wind up being left for dead in space after ruining the mission. Mike Judge returns as both Beavis and Butt-Head in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, streaming June 23.
Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:
June 1
South Park: The Streaming Wars
Wildboyz (Seasons 1-4)
Alive
All the Right Moves
Along Came A Spider
As Good As It Gets
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Boxcar Bertha
Cheech & Chong's the Corsican Brothers
Coach Carter
Cocktail
Dead Man Walking
Desperate Hours
Dragonslayer
Easy Money
Eat Drink Man Woman
Fences
Four Brothers
Friday the 13th
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Good Burger
Harold and Maude
How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days
In & Out
Interview With the Vampire
Invasion U.S.A.
Juice
Kalifornia
King Solomon's Mines
Last Holiday
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Loch Ness
Looks That Kill
Magnolia
Mermaids
Necessary Roughness
Not Without My Daughter
Office Space
Paths of Glory
Save the Last Dance
Scream 4
Selma
Sideways
Smoke Signals
Snake Eyes
Snatch
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Stealth
Step Up
The Babysitter
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Fighting Temptations
The Fortune Cookie
The Getaway
The Honeymooners
The Mod Squad
The Preacher's Wife
The Presidio
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Untamed Heart
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
White Men Can't Jump
Witness
Zoolander
June 8
Amazing Animal Friends
I Am Richard Pryor
Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)
PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue
Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)
June 12
Evil (2019)
Evil
TV-MA
3 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Cast
Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi
Created by
Michelle King, Robert King
WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+
Evil Season 3 premiere
The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards
June 13
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
The Wolf of Wall Street
June 14
Detroit
June 15
Impossible Repairs
Lego City Adventures (Season 2)
Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)
Wild Tales From the Farm
June 16
Players premiere
June 17
Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere
Watergate: High Crimes at the White House
June 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)
Tosh.0 (Season 12)
June 24
The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards
June 28
Secrets of the Oligarch Wives
Hip Hop My House (Season 1)
June 30
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Zoolander 2
Save Me (Seasons 1-2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1-2)
RELATED CONTENT:
What's New on Prime Video This Month
What's New on Disney+ This Month
Every 'Star Trek' Series Available to Stream on Paramount Plus