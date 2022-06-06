What's New On Paramount Plus in June 2022

Some exciting new content is coming to Paramount+ this June. Alongside classic movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and the Spy Kids franchise, new movies including Jerry & Marge Go Large and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe are set to premiere on the platform this month.

Paramount's new comedy series exploring the world of esports, Players, premieres on June 16. After over a decade, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and better than ever and Bryan Cranston stars as a professional lottery player in Jerry & Marge Go Large.

On top of all those shows and movies, the 75th annual Tony Awards and The Tony Awards: Act Oneare both streaming on the platform June 12. Hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, The Tony Awards: Act One is an hour-long Paramount+ exclusive special that will kick off the evening of awards and performances.

Paramount+ now has a $5/month ad-supported subscriber tier, the “Essential Plan,” available alongside their $10 per month ad-free Premium Plan. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, March might be just the month to do it.

Here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of June.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Players (June 16)

LARA SOLANKI/PARAMOUNT+

From the co-creators of American Vandal, in association with Funny or Die, this mockumentary series follows an esports team dealing with tension between their aging star player and a new wild card rookie. Will ego get in the way of these e-athletes' dreams, or will they finally bring home the championship title? This scathing comedy premieres June 16.

Jerry & Marge Go Large (June 17)

JAKE GILES NETTER/PARAMOUNT+

Inspired by real events, Jerry & Marge Go Large tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this whacky new comedy, which premieres June 17.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe (June 23)

Paramount+

It's been over a decade since this dynamic duo's last on-screen appearance but Beavis and Butt-Head are finally back. In "the dumbest science fiction movie ever made," the boys are recruited to join a team of astronauts, but wind up being left for dead in space after ruining the mission. Mike Judge returns as both Beavis and Butt-Head in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, streaming June 23.

Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:

June 1

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Wildboyz (Seasons 1-4)

Alive

All the Right Moves

Along Came A Spider

As Good As It Gets

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Boxcar Bertha

Cheech & Chong's the Corsican Brothers

Coach Carter

Cocktail

Dead Man Walking

Desperate Hours

Dragonslayer

Easy Money

Eat Drink Man Woman

Fences

Four Brothers

Friday the 13th

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Good Burger

Harold and Maude

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days

In & Out

Interview With the Vampire

Invasion U.S.A.

Juice

Kalifornia

King Solomon's Mines

Last Holiday

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Loch Ness

Looks That Kill

Magnolia

Mermaids

Necessary Roughness

Not Without My Daughter

Office Space

Paths of Glory

Save the Last Dance

Scream 4

Selma

Sideways

Smoke Signals

Snake Eyes

Snatch

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Isle of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Stealth

Step Up

The Babysitter

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Fighting Temptations

The Fortune Cookie

The Getaway

The Honeymooners

The Mod Squad

The Preacher's Wife

The Presidio

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Untamed Heart

Walking Tall

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

White Men Can't Jump

Witness

Zoolander

June 8

Amazing Animal Friends

I Am Richard Pryor

Ink Master Grudge Match (Season 1)

PAW Patrol: Jet to the Rescue

Yellowjackets (Episodes 1-2)

June 12

Evil Season 3 premiere

The Tony Awards: Act One (Exclusive) and the 75th Annual Tony Awards

June 13

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

The Wolf of Wall Street

June 14

Detroit

June 15

Impossible Repairs

Lego City Adventures (Season 2)

Love & Hip Hop (Season 10)

Wild Tales From the Farm

June 16

Players premiere

June 17

Jerry & Marge Go Large premiere

Watergate: High Crimes at the White House

June 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 1)

Tosh.0 (Season 12)

June 24

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards

June 28

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives

Hip Hop My House (Season 1)

June 30

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Zoolander 2

Save Me (Seasons 1-2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1-2)

