February is here and Paramount+ is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a brand new supernatural love story starring Joey King, alongside plenty of new shows and movies coming to the platform. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the rebranded streaming service is headed into this month with the addition of several Paramount+ Originals, including a new documentary and an animated kids series.

Looking for a tear-jerking romance to stream on Feb. 14? The In Between is about a couple so in love, not even death can separate them. Big Nate is a new animated series based on the popular kids books and comic strip that could be fun for the whole family.

And if you’re a fan of hard hitting documentaries, the four-part docuseries, Wasteland, comes to Paramount+ on Feb. 24 and explores mishandled waste management in America.

Paramount+ now has a $5/month ad-supported subscriber tier, the “Essential Plan,” available alongside their $10/month ad-free Premium Plan. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, February might be just the month to do it.

From cult classic films like Clue to reality TV competitions, here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of February.



The In Between (Feb. 11)

Curtis Baker/Paramount+

Just in time for Valentine's Day comes a movie about a love so strong that it defies death itself. This supernatural love story follows Tessa and Skylar, a young couple who are torn apart by a fatal car accident that takes Skylar’s life. In the wake of her grief, Tessa begins to believe that Skylar is trying to reach her from beyond the grave. Her and her best friend set out to contact Skylar one last time so the couple can have the goodbye they deserve. Joey King and Kyle Allen star in The In Between, out Feb. 11.

Big Nate (Feb. 17)

Nickelodeon/ Paramount+

Based on the children’s books and comic strip by Lincoln Peirce, Big Nate is about the most awesome sixth grader in the world who is simply trying to prove himself. Together, Nate and his friends take on middle school and all the challenges that come along with it. His favorite way to handle his struggles? Expressing himself through cartoons. Ben Giroux, Dove Cameron, Rob Delaney and more star in this animated kids series, out Feb. 17.

Wasteland (Feb. 24)

Paramount+

CBS Reports presents: Wasteland, a Paramount+ exclusive docuseries exploring the murky world of waste management -- or lack thereof -- in the world’s wealthiest nation. Failing septic tanks and collapsing sewer lines; rivers and coastlines polluted with untreated sewage. How did we get here? Wasteland charts America’s past, present and potential future in waste management. This unsavory but important documentary premieres (luckily long after Valentine’s Day) on Feb. 24.

Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:

Feb. 1

1984

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Apartment Troubles

Black Sheep

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Broken Arrow

Casualties of War

Clue

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

El Dorado

Fight Club

Glory

He Got Game

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass: The Movie

Love Story

Major League

McLintock!

Narc

Patriot Games

Rosemary's Baby

Roxanne

Small Soldiers

Step Up

Strictly Ballroom

Summer Rental

Team America: World Police

Terms Of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

The Accused

The Ambassador

The Back-up Plan

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Doors

The French Connection

The January Man

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Ring Two

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepfather

There Will Be Blood

Turbulence

Wayne's World

Feb. 2

Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3

Feb. 3

The Deep House

Feb. 9

Ink Master (Season 13)

Jackass (Seasons 1 - 2, 4)

Legends of the Pharaohs

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)

Murderous History

Stormborn

The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)

The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)



Feb. 10

Gully

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4

Feb. 11

The In Between

Feb. 14

The Space Between

Feb. 16

America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 - 13)

Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 - 3, 5, 7)

Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)

Ocean Super Predators

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Feb. 17

A House on the Bayou

Big Nate

Feb. 22

How It Ends

Feb. 23

Air Disasters (Season 16)

Black Ink Crew Compton

Inside Hampton Court Palace

It's Pony (Season 1)

Malawi Wildlife Rescue

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

Searching for Secrets

Wildest California

Yukon's Wild Grizzlies

Feb. 24

Wasteland

