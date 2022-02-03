What's New on Paramount Plus This Month: From 'The In Between' to 'Wasteland'
February is here and Paramount+ is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a brand new supernatural love story starring Joey King, alongside plenty of new shows and movies coming to the platform. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the rebranded streaming service is headed into this month with the addition of several Paramount+ Originals, including a new documentary and an animated kids series.
Looking for a tear-jerking romance to stream on Feb. 14? The In Between is about a couple so in love, not even death can separate them. Big Nate is a new animated series based on the popular kids books and comic strip that could be fun for the whole family.
And if you’re a fan of hard hitting documentaries, the four-part docuseries, Wasteland, comes to Paramount+ on Feb. 24 and explores mishandled waste management in America.
Paramount+ now has a $5/month ad-supported subscriber tier, the “Essential Plan,” available alongside their $10/month ad-free Premium Plan. So if you were debating trying out Paramount+, February might be just the month to do it.
From cult classic films like Clue to reality TV competitions, here’s everything coming to Paramount+ in the month of February.
The In Between (Feb. 11)
Just in time for Valentine's Day comes a movie about a love so strong that it defies death itself. This supernatural love story follows Tessa and Skylar, a young couple who are torn apart by a fatal car accident that takes Skylar’s life. In the wake of her grief, Tessa begins to believe that Skylar is trying to reach her from beyond the grave. Her and her best friend set out to contact Skylar one last time so the couple can have the goodbye they deserve. Joey King and Kyle Allen star in The In Between, out Feb. 11.
Big Nate (Feb. 17)
Based on the children’s books and comic strip by Lincoln Peirce, Big Nate is about the most awesome sixth grader in the world who is simply trying to prove himself. Together, Nate and his friends take on middle school and all the challenges that come along with it. His favorite way to handle his struggles? Expressing himself through cartoons. Ben Giroux, Dove Cameron, Rob Delaney and more star in this animated kids series, out Feb. 17.
Wasteland (Feb. 24)
CBS Reports presents: Wasteland, a Paramount+ exclusive docuseries exploring the murky world of waste management -- or lack thereof -- in the world’s wealthiest nation. Failing septic tanks and collapsing sewer lines; rivers and coastlines polluted with untreated sewage. How did we get here? Wasteland charts America’s past, present and potential future in waste management. This unsavory but important documentary premieres (luckily long after Valentine’s Day) on Feb. 24.
Here's everything new coming to Paramount+ this month:
Feb. 1
1984
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Apartment Troubles
Black Sheep
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Broken Arrow
Casualties of War
Clue
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
El Dorado
Fight Club
Glory
He Got Game
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass: The Movie
Love Story
Major League
McLintock!
Narc
Patriot Games
Rosemary's Baby
Roxanne
Small Soldiers
Step Up
Strictly Ballroom
Summer Rental
Team America: World Police
Terms Of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
The Accused
The Ambassador
The Back-up Plan
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Doors
The French Connection
The January Man
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Ring Two
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepfather
There Will Be Blood
Turbulence
Wayne's World
Feb. 2
Disrupt & Dismantle (Season 1)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 3)
Celebrity Big Brother Season 3
Feb. 3
The Deep House
Feb. 9
Ink Master (Season 13)
Jackass (Seasons 1 - 2, 4)
Legends of the Pharaohs
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 9)
Murderous History
Stormborn
The Challenge (Seasons 10, 35)
The Jim Jefferies Show (Season 3)
Feb. 10
Gully
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4
Feb. 11
The In Between
Feb. 14
The Space Between
Feb. 16
America's Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Big Brother Australia (Seasons 12 - 13)
Big Brother Canada (Seasons 1 - 3, 5, 7)
Black Ink Crew Compton (Season 1)
Ocean Super Predators
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
The Adventures of Paddington (Season 1)
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Feb. 17
A House on the Bayou
Big Nate
Feb. 22
How It Ends
Feb. 23
Air Disasters (Season 16)
Black Ink Crew Compton
Inside Hampton Court Palace
It's Pony (Season 1)
Malawi Wildlife Rescue
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)
Searching for Secrets
Wildest California
Yukon's Wild Grizzlies
Feb. 24
Wasteland
