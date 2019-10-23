There are wedding bells chiming on the horizon for Daniel Lissing and his ladylove, Nadia.

Lissing -- the man who captured the hearts of hearties across the nation with his role as Constable Jack Thornton on Hallmark's When Calls the Heart until his exit at the end of the show's fifth season -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the exciting development.

"Happy news to share... I get to marry the love of my life!" Lissing wrote, alongside a heartwarming snapshot of himself and his ladylove locking lips, as his new fiancee flashed her sizable sparkler. Lissing completed the caption with a pair of heart emojis.

After sharing the news with his fans, Lissing spoke with ET's Deidre Behar and dished on some of the super sweet details behind his proposal, and their future plans.

"I kept it very simple. I asked her at our home. On her birthday. I just spoke from my heart," Lissing shared. "Although, I'm not sure she heard a word. There was a lot of screaming and crying with happiness. And she was doing the same."

The actor's future wife also celebrated the occasion, posting a pair of photos to Instagram that gave fans a better look at the ring Lissing popped the question with.

"Couldn’t imagine spending my life with anyone else," she captioned the sweet photos.

"The stone is a symbol of our love that she’ll wear on her hand forever, so, no pressure there!" Lissing told ET. "I found the right diamond at Tiffany & Co. It’s a princess cut with little diamonds around a platinum band. She was happy with my choice."

When asked how he knew she was the one, Lissing explained, "Easy. She is. Simple as that. I think everyone that's been down this road knows exactly what I mean."

"[She's] totally up for any adventure. Makes me laugh everyday, many times a day. Honestly, she's different to anyone I've met on my travels," Lissing explained. "But most importantly, she can put up with me, and that's no easy feat!"

Looking forward to the future, and their wedding, Lissing said, "We're definitely surf and sand kinda people. So, we've just started talking about an island wedding. Saying that, it's [still in the] early days and truthfully I don't really care where it is. Just as long as it's her I'm doing it with."

One question many hearties are undoubtedly wondering is whether or not any of Lissing's former When Calls the Heart co-stars will be getting invites to their special day.

"We haven't got to the guest list yet," Lissing said. "But you'll be sure to see some of the WCTH team in pictures of our special day."

He also shared his gratitude "to all the people that send us love on social media. We hear you and we're grateful for your well wishes at this very happy time."

Congrats to the happy couple!

