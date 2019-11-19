It’s the most magical time of the year: Christmas… in Hope Valley!

#Hearties, we know you’ve been waiting patiently for your When Calls the Heart fix since the season six finale aired in June, but don’t worry because ‘tis the season for giving! Specifically, ET is giving you an exclusive first look at Hallmark’s latest holiday spectacular, When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas.

Surrounded by the warmth and spirit of the season, Elizabeth Thornton is excited to celebrate her first Christmas with her son, Jack, as well as his first birthday on Christmas Eve. But unfortunately, the holiday season isn’t without its challenges. For one, Elizabeth is missing Jack Sr., as she tries to create a Christmas celebration for her son that’s as special as the ones she experienced growing up. Not to mention, a time she had envisioned her son being able to rejoice with his father.

Additionally, there are more complications as it pertains to the love triangle between Elizabeth and the Hope Valley newcomers who have grown increasingly interested in the school teacher’s affection: Constable Nathan Grant and saloon owner Lucas Bouchard.

Elizabeth becomes involved in a crisis surrounding Nathan’s family life with his niece, Allie -- and he ultimately faces a life-altering decision. As for Lucas, he puts on a show for the entire town, transforming Main Street into a magical German Christmas Festival. We’re hoping it’s as picturesque as it sounds!

Through thick and thin, Elizabeth can always rely on her trusted friends, Rosemary and Lee Coulter, who are busy obsessing over the perfect gift to give Baby Jack. On the flip side, Judge Bill Avery has a very specific present in mind for Baby Jack, but he misplaces it, causing a great deal of anxiety.

Dr. Carson Shepherd and Nurse Faith Carter, who we lovingly call #TeamInfirmary, are continuing to develop their relationship -- but some unfortunate miscommunication results in getting their signals crossed. In an attempt to spend their first Christmas together as a couple, Faith arrives back to Hope Valley to surprise Carson, only to find out that he’s taken the train out of town to be with her. The physician’s journey back home is complicated by a series of misadventures.

ET was exclusively on the Vancouver set in September, where we caught up with series star and co-executive producer Erin Krakow, who couldn’t help but gush over the “heartwarming stories” to come in the upcoming season, including Baby Jack’s first word and first steps!

“We have developments with Team Infirmary and what's going to happen there between Faith and Carson. We have a wedding happening in Hope Valley between Clara and Jesse,” Krakow dished. “Lots of fun stuff with [Baby Jack], Rosemary and Lee and their relationship moving forward, and of course, picking up where we left off with that cliffhanger and getting to see a bit more of where Elizabeth, Nathan and Lucas stand.”

Of course, the actress is referring to that crushing moment in the final scene of the season six finale, when Elizabeth asked Lucas to dance but locked eyes with Nathan, and seemed torn about her decision. “I like to think throughout season six Elizabeth was really moving on with her life. She was making peace with having lost Jack, really becoming a single mother and standing on her own two feet, and by the end of season six, we see that she is starting to become willing to open her heart to love again,” Krakow explained. “In season seven, we get to see a bit more of that, as far as how she feels about these two men. I think maybe she's a bit surprised that she's got feelings for anyone, let alone two men. They're pretty great guys. They're both single, they’re both handsome, they're generous, they're sensitive, they're good listeners, they're good with her kid, I mean, I have to think that Jack would approve, he’d want her to be happy and we’re moving in that direction.”

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. Season seven is set to kick off in early 2020. ET was exclusively on the Vancouver set back in September, and will have even more exciting news about season seven in the coming weeks! But until then, watch the video below to see the cast answer one another's burning questions!