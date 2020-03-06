“Remember, it’s still a work in progress!”

On Sunday’s brand new episode of When Calls the Heart, titled “Family Matters,” we find Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) hard at work on her novel. Of course, Lucas (Chris McNally), who first inspired the school teacher to revisit her writing roots, is right there to cheer her on and provide support along the way.

'When Calls the Heart': EVERYTHING You Need to Know About Season 7 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'When Calls the Heart': EVERYTHING You Need to Know About Season 7 (Exclusive)

In this preview clip exclusively obtained by ET, we see Elizabeth and Lucas having a friendly chat in the center of the town. Elizabeth tells Lucas she’s doing quite well with her writing progress -- in fact, she says she’s already written a few chapters. But when Lucas asks if Elizabeth is ready to share any of her work, she grows sheepish and softly says, “I’m not sure it’s quite ready yet.” Lucas reminds Elizabeth that eventually, someone will have to read it over, and who better than him? After all, he has read her work before.

Midway through Elizabeth and Lucas’ conversation, the saloon owner notices Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) approaching with his horse (that whole love triangle thing never quits!). After Lucas suggests Elizabeth drop off her completed pages at the saloon, he exits and Nathan comes closer.

“I’m heading to Benson Hills… I should be gone for a day or two,” Nathan informs Elizabeth. He starts to ask her for a favor, but gets a little choked up and stumbles over his words. Elizabeth immediately chimes in that she’d be happy to watch Allie while he’s gone. (Teacher always knows best!)

'When Calls the Heart': Nathan Emotionally Opens Up to Elizabeth About His Father's Gambling Issues This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'When Calls the Heart': Nathan Emotionally Opens Up to Elizabeth About His Father's Gambling Issues

This all comes on the heels of last week’s episode, where we saw Nathan arrest his father, Archie, after showing up in Hope Valley unannounced following several years of estrangement. Nathan opened up to Elizabeth about his father’s criminal history, which explains why he’s hesitant to allow his father to be a presence in Allie’s life.

CROWN MEDIA

CROWN MEDIA

CROWN MEDIA

CROWN MEDIA

Also in this episode, we’ll see some precious moments with Baby Jack, as well as more wedding planning with the bride and groom, Clara and Jesse.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘When Calls the Heart’ Sneak Peek: Nathan Emotionally Tells Elizabeth How His Father Ended Up in Prison

Daniel Lissing Has No Regrets Leaving 'When Calls the Heart' Because of THIS Heartwarming Reason (Exclusive)

'When Calls the Heart' Season 7 Sneak Peek: Nathan, Lucas & Elizabeth Love Triangle Tension Builds (Exclusive)