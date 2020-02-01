Visiting Brookfield just got a whole lot easier!

ET can exclusively announce that fans of the When Calls the Heartspinoff series, When Hope Calls, will now be able to watch the heartwarming show on Hallmark Channel, following its initial run last year on the network’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

The pioneer-town series will make its cable debut on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the season seven premiere of When Calls the Heart -- and will continue airing Sunday nights after new episodes of WCTH.

'When Hope Calls' Set Tour With RJ Hatanaka and Greg Hovanessian (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'When Hope Calls' Set Tour With RJ Hatanaka and Greg Hovanessian (Exclusive)

"Fans can get their fix all in one night with the back-to-back airing of both shows," series lead Morgan Kohan told ET in a statement. "From Hope Valley, to the town of Brookfield, I hope fans will fall in love with all of the characters, and their heartfelt themes of community, family and love.”

When Hope Calls is centered around sisters Lillian (Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), who reconnect after years of estrangement and open an orphanage together. They experience several complications along the way, including a battle between the tradition of cattle ranchers and the ambitions of a growing town. The sisters are also striving to find happiness and romance, all while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care. Town rancher-turned-veterinarian Chuck (Greg Hovanessian) captures the attention of Grace, while Brookfield Mountie Gabriel (RJ Hatanaka) sets his sights on Lillian after a chance-encounter.

Jocelyn Hudon on How 'When Hope Calls' Will Be Different From 'When Calls the Heart' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Jocelyn Hudon on How 'When Hope Calls' Will Be Different From 'When Calls the Heart' (Exclusive)

“I would love for people to just be able to watch beautiful relationships that are forming both within family and between friends and potential love partners as well,” Kohan gushed, when asked what she hopes viewers take away from watching When Hope Calls. “It’s really going to give people a chance to appreciate their own families and the people that they have in their lives because you see other people from different views and different walks of life and the struggles that people go through."

Hovanessian pointed out the show’s overarching theme of inclusivity. “We've lost that sense of community where we've all gotten individualized,” he expressed. “Acceptance is another thing… and I think, over time, there's this acceptance that comes in the hearts of all the characters.”

Hatanaka is all about giving back to the loyal fans, the #hearties! “I think it's a really wonderful world and a wonderful group of people,” he marveled, adding that he wants the #hearties to know they're “doing our best to give it to the audience because it’s such an incredible fan base, they deserve it.”

'When Hope Calls': Chuck Surprises Grace With a Romantic Picnic Date! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'When Hope Calls': Chuck Surprises Grace With a Romantic Picnic Date! (Exclusive)

Hudon, echoed similar sentiments, calling out the show’s relatability and “family values.” More importantly, she hilariously added that it’s a show that won’t give you “nightmares at night after watching it” -- not to mention, there’s “lots of romance!”

ET was first on the When Hope Calls set in Ontario, Canada, last summer, and sat down with the series leads to get to know them a bit better.

Watch the video below to go watch them assign one another some hilarious cast superlatives!

RELATED CONTENT:

'When Calls the Heart' Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed: First Look (Exclusive)

‘When Calls the Heart’ Boss Teases Season 7: New Romances, a Wedding and Relationship Challenges (Exclusive)

'When Calls the Heart' Star Andrea Brooks Reveals Daughter's Name and Its Special Meaning (Exclusive)

'When Hope Calls' Stars Share Unexpected Superlatives! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery