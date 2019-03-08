Lucas Bouchard, keep the noise down, would ya?!



The mysterious new saloon owner has settled into Hope Valley, and business is booming! However, in a new exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode obtained by ET, we realize some folks in town have voiced a few complaints.



Abigail (Lori Loughlin) makes an unannounced visit to the saloon which starts out as a pleasant surprise. But soon after, Lucas (Chris McNally) quickly realizes “this isn’t a social visit.”



Abigail informs Lucas, “There are some concerns about the hours you keep and the noise from the patrons and the music.” After reminding Lucas the previous owner closed the saloon at 10 pm., the handsome business owner agrees to “watch the hours and the noise.” But we can’t help but wonder if that exchange was too… easy? And that grin on his face, could he be hiding something we don’t know about? Hmmm…

ET was first to chat with McNally on the show's Vancouver set last year, where he teased, “Lucas is a good guy, he's got good intentions, he loves the excitement of chance so he's big into gambling and playing poker. But he holds his cards really close to his chest because he doesn't want to give up too much information about himself just because he’s trying to protect himself from some troubles."



Love and drama will continue to unfold on this Sunday’s episode titled, ‘A Vote of Confidence.' Bill will turn to an old friend to help track down gunrunners that are responsible for the deaths of Mounties. Elizabeth will use her gentle guidance to help one of her students stand up for himself, while Rosemary and Lee help out with Baby Jack and Carson and Faith reevaluate their relationship.



And, a special announcement for the #hearties: Chris McNally and fellow newcomer Kevin McGarry will be stopping by ET together next week, so make sure you tweet @DeidreBehar @ETnow with your burning questions for the new hunks of Hope Valley!



When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

