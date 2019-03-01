“Lucas Bouchard, at your service!”

On Sunday’s episode of When Calls the Heart, we’ll finally meet the handsome new saloon owner who took Hope Valley by storm when he unexpectedly purchased the town watering hole during the season 6 premiere.

Now that Lucas (Chris McNally) has arrived, ET has you covered with an exclusive first look at his debut.

We’ll first meet Lucas inside Abigail’s cafe, where he’s quietly minding his own business while enjoying his meal. Bill (Jack Wagner) starts arguing with Abigail (Lori Loughlin) over the quality of his food, when Abigail senses Bill isn’t really angry about his breakfast, he’s actually upset because he lost the sale of the saloon, which ultimately sparks a debate among the other patrons who are equally skeptical of the new owner coming to town.

Then, Abigail accidentally drops a coin and it lands at a mysterious customer’s feet. He picks it up, performs an impressive magic trick and returns it back to Abigail. Yep, you guessed it: it was Lucas!

After their unexpected first encounter in the cafe, we’re told Bill decides to investigate Lucas with the help of a spy at the town’s new switchboard. What Bill finds out... we'll have to tune in and see.

ET was first to chat with McNally on the show's Vancouver set last year, where he revealed, “Lucas is a good guy, he's got good intentions, he loves the excitement of chance so he's big into gambling and playing poker. But he holds his cards really close to his chest because he doesn't want to give up too much information about himself just because he’s trying to protect himself from some troubles."

As for other Hope Valley residents, it appears Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) also gets acquainted with Lucas in episode 2. Dressed impeccably in a 3-piece suit, the dapper gentleman poses next to the brunette beauty, who looks lovely in a crisp white blouse and flowy pink skirt.

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel

By now, hearties are well aware that Lucas isn’t the only new guy in town: Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) will also be stationed in Hope Valley this season, which means a love triangle could be brewing!

"Elizabeth is in love with her baby. Baby Jack is the only man in her life and it's going to stay that way for a while," Krakow shared with ET earlier this month. "She's not jumping into any romance right away. Elizabeth is really taking her time with that."

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel

"We are bringing in two very handsome, and kind and personable young bachelors and Elizabeth does become friends with Nathan and Lucas," the actress teased. "We're trying to lay the groundwork for something in the future. By the end of the season, you do see that there's maybe a little chemistry happening, but we're not going much further beyond that."

As for Lucas, McNally teased, “[Elizabeth] catches his eye immediately as a person of interest but she's very very reserved, so I think Lucas is trying to plant a seed.”

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

RELATED CONTENT:

'When Calls the Heart': Meet the Handsome New Suitors Vying for Elizabeth's Affection in Season 6! (Exclusive)

Daniel Lissing Vouches For His 'When Calls the Heart' Replacement While Reuniting With the Cast (Exclusive)

'When Calls the Heart' Season 6 First Look: Meet Elizabeth's Adorable Son! (Exclusive)