Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a lot of exciting together time to look forward to, but that doesn't mean we can expect to see them heading down the aisle anytime soon. The pair are preparing to return to their roles as coaches on The Voice next season.

"Gwen is over the moon she's back on The Voice! While she loved her downtime in the country with Blake and the kids, she is really looking forward to getting back to work," a source tells ET. "As much as Gwen loves her family life at home, she needs that outlet. She is a hard worker and so motivated. She says it's in her blood. Her love of music has always been the driving force in her career."

The 50-year-old "Hollaback Girl" singer is getting a team of hair, makeup and wardrobe people together to prepare for her return to the NBC music competition show.

The source adds that Stefani is "gearing up to start again at what she refers to as one of her favorite jobs ever. She considers the cast and crew like her second family and missed them so much while they weren't filming."

As for the relationship status of her longtime romance with fellow judge Shelton, Stefani isn't rushing anything.

"People keep asking her about when she and Blake might tie the knot, but she is in no hurry. Right now, with everything happening in the world, she has definitely put any wedding plans on the back burner," the source reveals. "Gwen and Blake trust and love each other and have truly built a wonderful family together, so right now she feels like she doesn't need to rock the boat."

Back in June 2019, Shelton spoke with ET about how he and Stefani would reveal a potential engagement.

"I promise you, we won't break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines," he shared at the time. "When it happens, you'll hear about it."

Of his longtime love, Shelton also gushed, "She's never not been supportive or a cheerleader, just the most encouraging person I've ever had in my life, on any level. It's unbelievable how supportive she is."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

