Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be During Trooping the Colour Instead of the Balcony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be joined by other members of the royal family as they watch the Trooping the Colour flyover ceremony from the Major General's Office in Buckingham Palace on Thursday, a source close to the royal family tells ET.
The news that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, won't join Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family on the balcony, is no surprise, as the Palace announced that they did not qualify this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also not be riding in a carriage during the ceremony, like other working members of the royal family.
The source added that Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will not attend Trooping the Colour.
In addition, the source also confirmed that the couple is expected to attend the service of thanksgiving on Friday and the concert on Saturday.
The duo's trip to the U.K. for the queen's Platinum Jubilee will mark the first time they return to the U.K. with their children, Archie Harrison, 3, and 11-month-old Lilibet Diana, since stepping down as senior royals and relocating to California in 2020.
Meghan and Harry made their final appearance on the balcony with their family in 2019, weeks following the birth of their son, Archie. The Duchess of Sussex made her debut at the event -- three weeks after her royal wedding -- in 2018.
The queen, who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne will be joined by Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Princes George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis, Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall and other members of the royal family.
The royal family will have a busy four days as they celebrate the 96-year-old monarch's 70 years on the throne, in addition to a milestone family moment. A source told ET that the trip will serve as the first time the monarch will meet her namesake, Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, and be reunited with their son, Archie.
