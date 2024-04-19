Entertainment

Where to Buy Every Version of Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' on CD and Vinyl

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:24 AM PDT, April 19, 2024

Here's where to find every version of Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' album today.

From the 'Eras' Tour to her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce, we thought 2023 was undoubtedly the year of Taylor Swift — but now with the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, featuring mesmerizing music and ear-catching melodies, we think 2024 may in fact be the year of Swift.

Swift's latest project, The Tortured Poets Department album dropped today, Friday, April 19. She released the secret, second part of the album at 2 a.m., extending the collection to a sprawling 31 songs. You can listen to the superstar's new tantalizing tunes on most major music streaming platforms, but those who want to support the record-breaking musician can also shop for hard copies including a variety of CD, vinyl and MP3 options.

The Tortured Poets Department [Ghosted White 2 LP]

The Tortured Poets Department [Ghosted White 2 LP]
Amazon

The Tortured Poets Department [Ghosted White 2 LP]

For those who believe you can't beat that vinyl sound, this is the version of The Tortured Poets Department for you.

The Tortured Poets Department Phantom Clear Edition Bonus Track

The Tortured Poets Department Phantom Clear Edition Bonus Track
Amazon

The Tortured Poets Department Phantom Clear Edition Bonus Track

The clear vinyl edition comes with an exclusive bonus track, "The Manuscript" and a 24-page booklet.

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department “The Black Dog” Edition

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department “The Black Dog” Edition
Amazon

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department “The Black Dog” Edition

The Black Dog Edition of The Tortured Poets Department includes a bonus track entitled "The Black Dog" and a 20-page booklet with never-before-seen photos. There is also a vinyl version.

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department “The Albatross” Edition

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department “The Albatross” Edition
Amazon

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department “The Albatross” Edition

The Albatross Edition version of The Tortured Poets Department, also available in vinyl, includes an exclusive poster, a collectible booklet and "The Albatross" bonus track.

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department “The Bolter” Edition

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department “The Bolter” Edition
Amazon

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department “The Bolter” Edition

To listen to "The Bolter" bonus track, you'll need this edition of The Tortured Poets Department, which also is offered in vinyl

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department Special Editions Collection Bundle

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department Special Editions Collection Bundle
Amazon

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department Special Editions Collection Bundle

For fans that want access to all the bonus tracks, check out the collection bundles, in vinyl and CD versions, that include "The Black Dog," "The Bolter" and "The Albatross."

$400

Vinyl Collection

Shop Now

$170

CD Collection

Shop Now

Now that you've got your physical copies of The Tortured Poets Department sorted, it's time to consider adding some new Swift merch to your collection. Whether you're shopping for yourself to celebrate the release or want to commemorate the occasion with the Swifties in your life, we've found the perfect apparel and accessories that are inspired by her new album.

While not as expansive as our Taylor Swift-inspired gift guide, many of these pieces are options the biggest Swifties haven't even had a chance to snag yet. From items that celebrate the mega-star and those subtly hinting at her new album, you'll want to check out our curated Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department shopping list.

In My Tortured Era - In My Poets Era T-Shirt

In My Tortured Era - In My Poets Era T-Shirt
Amazon

In My Tortured Era - In My Poets Era T-Shirt

Like all Swifties, we are now in our tortured poet era. 

Generic Tortured Poet Shirt

Generic Tortured Poet Shirt
Amazon

Generic Tortured Poet Shirt

We love this tee that looks like it could be from a real college department.

Lywjyb Birdgot Tortured Poets Cocktail Club Tote Bag

Lywjyb Birdgot Tortured Poets Cocktail Club Tote Bag
Amazon

Lywjyb Birdgot Tortured Poets Cocktail Club Tote Bag

Along the bottom of the tote bag the inscription reads, "All's fair in love and poetry."

Be More Taylor Swift

Be More Taylor Swift
Amazon

Be More Taylor Swift

A short read at 64 pages, Be More Taylor gives advice on how to gain the same confidence seen in the legendary singer. 

$13 $11

Shop Now

Tsotmo Album Merchandise Zipper Pouch

Tsotmo Album Merchandise Zipper Pouch
Amazon

Tsotmo Album Merchandise Zipper Pouch

Store your knick-knacks in this zipper pouch that shows off your love of The Tortured Poets Department.

Floral Music Album Mug

Floral Music Album Mug
Etsy

Floral Music Album Mug

If you're a fan who is a bookworm, you'll enjoy sipping from this adorable mug.

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick

Taylor is known for her bold red lips and has been known to wear Pat McGrath Labs, so we think she would be a fan of this bright red shade.

Bleouk Where's the Scarf Keychain

Bleouk Where's the Scarf Keychain
Amazon

Bleouk Where's the Scarf Keychain

Only Taylor super fans will get the reference on this keychain. 

Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography

Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography
Amazon

Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography

For kids and kids at heart, this Little Golden Book Biography tells the story of Taylor Swift's rise from aspiring country music singer to record-breaking popstar.

$6 $5

Shop Now

