From the 'Eras' Tour to her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce, we thought 2023 was undoubtedly the year of Taylor Swift — but now with the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, featuring mesmerizing music and ear-catching melodies, we think 2024 may in fact be the year of Swift.

Swift's latest project, The Tortured Poets Department album dropped today, Friday, April 19. She released the secret, second part of the album at 2 a.m., extending the collection to a sprawling 31 songs. You can listen to the superstar's new tantalizing tunes on most major music streaming platforms, but those who want to support the record-breaking musician can also shop for hard copies including a variety of CD, vinyl and MP3 options.

Now that you've got your physical copies of The Tortured Poets Department sorted, it's time to consider adding some new Swift merch to your collection. Whether you're shopping for yourself to celebrate the release or want to commemorate the occasion with the Swifties in your life, we've found the perfect apparel and accessories that are inspired by her new album.

While not as expansive as our Taylor Swift-inspired gift guide, many of these pieces are options the biggest Swifties haven't even had a chance to snag yet. From items that celebrate the mega-star and those subtly hinting at her new album, you'll want to check out our curated Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department shopping list.

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick Sephora Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick Taylor is known for her bold red lips and has been known to wear Pat McGrath Labs, so we think she would be a fan of this bright red shade. $39 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: