Jack Antonoff has no problem poking fun at Kanye "Ye" West. The GRAMMY-winning performer and music producer appeared on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and was asked about the slew of female artists he helps produce albums for, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St. Vincent and Florence and the Machine.

"What do you have against men?" host Kimmel quipped.

Noting that he does, in fact, work with men, Antonoff went on to explain that he doesn't like how many men handle their emotions.

"I find men to be very over sensitive," he said. "There's two people I think are too overly sensitive to even function and it's men and members of the music industry. The amount of sensitivity. It's sort of like watching Kanye, like, oh my god."

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

He went on to express that if he were to come face-to-face with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, he has an idea of what he would say.

"If I saw Kanye, I'd go up to him and be like, 'Your diaper's so full! We have to change your diaper. Your diaper needs to be changed. It's a huge problem,'" Antonoff said, adding, "The truth is, I'm not that offended. I'm offended, but I'm not that offended. So I don't like to play this character of overly offended. I prefer to sort of up the trolling."

Of course, West has a lengthy and contentious history with Antonoff's longtime collaborator, Swift, beginning when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

West and Swift appeared to have mended fences in 2015 when the pop star presented him with an award, but the relationship soured again the following year when West referenced her in his song, "Famous." After that, Swift publicly objected to his lyric about her and West's then-wife, Kardashian, after she leaked a secretly recorded phone call between the performers.

For her part, Swift emerged in 2017 with a blistering revenge track, "Look What You Made Me Do," off her Reputation album. In December 2023, she called the incident a "fully manufactured frame job" in an interview with Time.

