Kanye West's rep is denying claims that Taylor Swift got the rapper kicked out of the Super Bowl. After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII, former NFL star Brandon Marshall made the allegation about the pair.

Marshall made his comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, alleging, "Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of [Swift's] booth, so anytime they were going to be showing [Swift], Kanye's face was going to be there... Taylor Swift gets p****d off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium... He was trying to leverage her celebrity."

Not so, a rep for West tells ET. "This is a completely fabricated rumor," the rapper's rep says. "It is not true."

ET has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

West and Swift's public spat goes back to 2009, when the rapper famously crashed the stage and interrupted Swift's acceptance speech during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Then, in 2016, the situation got reignited when West referenced Swift in his song, "Famous." In the song, West rapped, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous."

Swift claimed she never consented to West's "Famous" lyric in reference to her, though the rapper and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, insisted the singer signed off on the line.

Kardashian later went so far as to release an edited video of a phone call between the artists during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that seemed to show the moment Swift OK'd the lyric. However, when the full clip of the call was later dug up by Swifties, it became evident that the pop star had been told about a different lyric.

Then, in December 2023, Swift called the incident a "fully manufactured frame job" in an interview with Time.

"[It was] an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she recalled in her 2023 Person of the Year feature. "Make no mistake -- my career was taken away from me... I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life."

"That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before," Swift added of the public feud. "I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

Swift publicly reemerged in 2017 with her album, Reputation, which appeared to serve as a scathing response to the fallout with West in the form of her fiery single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

West kept the drama going earlier this month when he once again name dropped Swift in a song. On "Carnival," Swift's name comes amid a pop culture-heavy verse that also includes direct mentions of Game of Thrones, Elon Musk, R. Kelly, Bill Cosby and Sean "Diddy" Combs, among other veiled references.

"I made six Taylor Swifts / Since I had the Rollie on my wrist," West raps on the track.

The Super Bowl came after "Carnival" was released. At the game, Swift's full attention seemed to be on her beau, Travis Kelce, and watching his Chiefs come out victorious.

Swift joined her boyfriend on the field after the Chiefs' win. Afterward, the pair partied the night away in Las Vegas, singing along to Swift's songs in a club, hanging out with the singer's parents, and dining on chicken fingers to end the night.

She did not, however, attend the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday. Instead, ET confirmed that Swift arrived in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday morning to kick off the highly anticipated Australian leg of her Eras Tour.

