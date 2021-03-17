Where to Watch Every Best Picture Winner From the Past Decade

It's easy to fall behind on essential Oscars viewing. Especially in recent years -- with more awards contenders competing at more awards shows during busier and busier awards season -- the backlog of must-see movies can be downright overwhelming. Thankfully, there's a more manageable list only in retrospect: The Best Picture winners.

Below, ET is running down the past decade's worth of titles that took home the Academy's top honor, with handy links for easy streaming. A new title will soon join their ranks -- one of the eight films nominated for Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars -- which means there's no better time than now to get to bingeing. You don't want to be the only one who still hasn't seen Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), right?

2011: The King's Speech

Tom Hopper's King George VI biopic also won him Best Director, while writer David Seidler won Best Original Screenplay and Colin Firth took home his first Oscar for Best Actor.

2012: The Artist

This throwback to Hollywood's silent movie era won five Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Jean Dujardin and Best Director for Michel Hazanavicius.

2013: Argo

Ben Affleck may have been denied a nomination in the directing category, but his real-life drama about the U.S. hostage crisis in Tehran in '79 nabbed the Academy's top honor, among three total wins.

2014: 12 Years a Slave

Steve McQueen's adaptation of the antebellum memoir also won Lupita Nyong'o her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay for John Ridley.

2015: Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu's character study of a washed-up actor mounting a Broadway comeback also won him Best Director, as well as Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography for its seamlessly constructed one-shot.

2016: Spotlight

The Boston Globe's investigation into corruption within the Catholic Church is dramatized in this Best Picture winner, which also netted a Best Original Screenplay victory.

2017: Moonlight

Moonlight -- not La La Land -- infamously won Best Picture, along with Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Original Screenplay for director Barry Jenkins and co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney.

2018: The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro's romantic creature feature also made him a first-time Best Director winner, as the film collected a total of four Academy Awards.

2019: Green Book

One of the more controversial winners in recent memory, Peter Farrelly's dramedy set in the Jim Crow South also earned Mahershala Ali his second Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

2020: Parasite

Bong Joon-ho's genre-blending dark comedy about the haves and have nots made history with four total Oscar wins, including Best Director and Best International Feature Film.

2021: TBD

This year's Best Picture winner will be chosen from these eight nominees: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Many are currently streaming, while the rest are available on demand for convenient at-home viewing.

The 2021 Oscars air live on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

