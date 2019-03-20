Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan are playing house.

On Wednesday's episode of Whiskey Cavalier, titled "Mr. & Mrs. Trowbridge," Foley's FBI agent Will Chase (code name: Whiskey Cavalier) and Cohan's CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (code name: Fiery Tribune) are forced to pose as a married couple for their latest undercover assignment, which jets them off to the romantic city of Provence, France.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Frankie sets ground rules for their ruse, which tasks them to play faux lovebirds, Dan and Mary, in order to infiltrate a wedding so they can successfully capture a genocidal Romanian general.

"We would have made the cocktail hour if you rented the Ferrari," Frankie says, as she unzips a fake garment bag to reveal her trusted arsenal of weapons, grenades and guns.

"What do you want from me? Dan has a passion for vintage cars," Will replies, already getting into the mindset of playing Frankie's pretend husband.

"One of the things Mary hates about him," Frankie zings, unamused by the entire situation.

"That's... not in the backstory," he says, confused. "I'll... write that down."

When Frankie stumbles across a perfectly wrapped present, complete with a fancy bow on top, she asks Will why that's mixed in with their important FBI/CIA stuff. Considering they're about to crash a fancy French wedding, it's only right to come armed with a gift off the wedding registry, so as not to spark suspicion.

"It was either the crystal butter dish or the silk duvet cover. I went butter dish because...," Will explains, stopping only when Frankie throws him a look of frustration. "Look, we gotta go make this look real!"

Frankie goes on to give Will guidelines over how this will work, and given how many rules there are (i.e. no pet names, no intimacy and most importantly, no PDA), we can only imagine the comedy that's about to be mined from Frankie and Will's latest mission. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

Whiskey Cavalier airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

