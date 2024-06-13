Theo James hoped to pursue a career in music until one sour experience on stage turned him off to the idea.

Sitting down on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor, 39, revealed that, as he was starting out in the world, he had dreams of being a musician. However, several bad experiences, including having a bottle of urine thrown at him, changed his career path.

"That was what I wanted to do initially, kind of forever. I was in bands, I wanted to be a rock star. I played hundreds of gigs. I was in various different bands -- most of them terrible," the White Lotus season 2 star said as a video of him singing began playing behind him.

When host Kelly Clarkson, 42, asked him if he ever had any major mishaps on stage or on set, James divulged that he's had "lots of things go wrong" in his career, including a disgusting interaction with one audience member.

"When I was playing in a band, I had a bottle of urine [thrown] at me, which was kind of nice," he said, sarcastically. "At that point, I was like, 'Maybe I should try something else.'"

Shocked by what her guest had just shared, Clarkson asked the actor to back up and attempted to work through the mechanics of the audience member peeing in a bottle, bringing it to the venue and then deciding to toss it at the band.

"It was a strange, sweaty, horrible gig, where I think the act before us on were late and everyone was kind of inebriated and angry," James told the "Since U Been Gone" crooner. "Someone decided that the best way to deal with that was to pee in a bottle and throw it at someone's face."

Clarkson then shared her own horror story, in which she recalled one event where the stage had bits of glass on it and she performed barefoot, only to emerge with a "sliced foot." The story echoed another terrible live experience James had shared moments earlier.

"I've had my foot crushed in a moving piece of kind of equipment on stage once. I was looking in the wrong direction and this roller thing just crushed my entire foot," he told her during the episode, adding that he still performed afterward.

"The things we do," Clarkson responded.

The appearance on the talk show comes as the actor is making the rounds as part of his For Your Consideration (FYC) campaign for The Gentlemen. The Netflix show, which is currently receiving major Emmy buzz, stars James as Eddie, a quick-witted aristocrat who inherits his family's estate only to discover that it may be more than he ever bargained for.

ET last spoke with James in March, prior to the release of the Guy Ritchie show, and he gave an update to fans hoping he may reprise his role as Cameron Babcock in The White Lotus season 3 or a special episode over at HBO.

The show's creator, Mike White, has previously expressed interest in doing a standalone project with James' co-stars, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall, and season 1 alums Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy.

Of the possibility, the Divergent series alum said, "I think the moment you say that, it probably won't happen because Mike likes to do the opposite of what people are expecting. So, you know, I think that's very true of him. He likes to subvert expectations in every way."

