Theo James has a lot to celebrate as of late. Since his Emmy-nominated performance on The White Lotus, the 39-year-old actor has been keeping busy, starring in Guy Ritchie's upcoming Netflix series, The Gentlemen, and nabbing roles in the forthcoming Stephen King adaptation, The Monkey, as well as Sam Mendes' audible series, David Copperfield.

As for his personal life, James announced at the 2023 Emmys that he welcomed his second baby with wife Ruth Kearney last year.

While recently promoting The Gentlemen, James spoke to ET's Ash Crossan about what fatherhood has been like as a new father of two.

"Good, kids good," he said. "Joy, joyful, sad to be away from the family, you know? It's not great being away, but very happy."

James isn't set to return for season 3 of The White Lotus, given that the new installment will feature a brand-new cast, though there have been rumblings that director Mike White wants to do a future episode with James' co-stars, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall, and season 1 stars Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy.

Of the speculation, the actor said, "I think the moment you say that, it probably won't happen because Mike likes to do the opposite of what people are expecting. So, you know, I think that's very true of him. He likes to subvert expectations in every way."

"So, you know, I doubt that, if I'm honest. But what I do know is that whatever I myself would, whatever anyone's expecting about season 3 of his show will be completely different to what we're going to expect," James added. "He just loves subverting expectations, so I think anything that people expect he shies away from."

Season 3 of The White Lotus will be set in Thailand and will star Patrick Schwarzenegger, Walter Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Aimee Lou Wood, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong. Natasha Rothwell will also reprise her role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey from the inaugural Hawaii-set season.

Details surrounding the plot are still scarce, but Posey recently told ET, "It'll be six months in Thailand. It's the third [season], so that's when they get all the juices going, I guess. I got to read it. I love it. I'm really excited."

As for The Gentlemen, the show is a sequel to the 2019 film starring James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winestone, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz. It debuts on Netflix in March.

