Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have finally hard-launched their relationship more than a year after they were first rumored to be dating.

On Tuesday, The Bold Type alum, 33, took to Instagram to officially confirm her relationship with her co-star, 27, from The White Lotus.

"😊🍕💙," Fahy captioned a post of herself and Woodall, tagging him in the picture.

In the adorable photo, the pair can be seen walking together while the One Day actor wraps his arm around Fahy and she responds by leaning her head gently against his shoulder.

Just below the pic, Woodall playfully replied to Fahy making their love public in a hilarious comment, writing, "Who is he?!"

Alongside Woodall's remark, others weighed in with their own takes on the hard launch, commenting on the proximity of the actor's new TV show debut to Fahy finally deciding to make their relationship known.

"She saw us thirsting after him and had to set the record straight," one person wrote.

"Marking the territory now he’s the hottest thing in town! 😂," another shared.

"She saw all the edits and said that’s MY man!" added a third.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

The Instagram launch comes one month after the star spoke with ET on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards, where she played coy about her relationship with her co-star.

"I can't confirm or deny," Fahy told ET with a smile. "Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way."

In November, the co-stars were spotted out in New York City and were seen kissing while popping in and out of stores during a shopping day. Just a few weeks prior to that, ET spoke to Fahy at New York Fashion Week and she once again played coy about the dating speculation.

Romance rumors emerged around the pair as season 2 of The White Lotus was airing in late 2022. Adding fuel to the speculation, the two shared photos of each other on social media and exchanged "I love yous" in the comments section.

