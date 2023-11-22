Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall, were not letting a little drizzle rain on their parade as they shared a smooch in New York City.

In a new photo, Fahy, 33, -- who met Woodall, 27, while filming season two of the hit HBO series -- can be seen kissing her beau underneath an umbrella while he holds a Zara shopping bag in the rain.

The couple, bundled up in long jackets and scarves, were seen enjoying an afternoon date Tuesday in Manhattan, shopping and grabbing food at Russ and Daughters while their arms were interlocked.

The kissing photo follows months of fan speculation that Fahy and Woodall are romantically involved.

The Image Direct

In September, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Fahy at New York Fashion Week and she played coy about whether or not she was dating Woodall, who also stepped out for the event.

After ET mentioned that a real-life romance came out of the HBO series, Fahy, 33, quipped, "Have you seen romance come out of White Lotus?"

As for the series itself, which Fahy starred in as Daphne Sullivan, the actress joked, "I don't know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?"

Romance rumors emerged around the pair as season 2 of The White Lotus was airing in late 2022. Adding fuel to the speculation, the two shared photos of each other on social media and exchanged "I love yous" in the comments section.

While Fahy has not been active on Instagram in several months, Woodall has used his own page to post photos and videos -- none in recent months, however, have included his rumored girlfriend.

Neither performer has publicly confirmed the relationship to this day.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January, Fahy addressed the situation, but played coy with Cohen, as well.

"Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys," she said in response to a fan question.

When Cohen said he would be thrilled if the co-stars were dating, the 33-year-old actress responded, "You would? For you, I'll say sure." Fahy then quickly added, "I'm just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."

